The South Heartland District Health Department issued a release about the potential community spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The release said the South Heartland District Health Department has recently learned about the potential spread at a large birthday celebration held in Doniphan on March 14. Individuals who attended this event have tested positive.
In an effort to protect first responders, healthcare workers and all residents, the South Heartland District Health Department asks to please practice social distancing (6 feet apart and contact for less than 10 minutes) and monitor for respiratory symptoms related to COVID-19 including:
• Fever higher than 100.4 (38oC)
• Cough
• Difficulty breathing
• Sore throat
If anyone develops symptoms, the district recommends they stay home. Do not go to work. Eight out of 10 people with COVID-19 have mild illness, and may not need medical attention. If your symptoms become severe and you need to seek medical attention, please call ahead and let the facility know you may have been exposed and you are ill.
