Thirteen new positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were confirmed through laboratory tests Friday through Monday among residents of the South Heartland Health District.
The newly confirmed cases include six in Adams County, three in Clay County, two in Webster County and two in Nuckolls County.
The health district’s so-called “positivity rate” — or the number of newly confirmed positive cases as a percentage of the total number of tests administered — was 4.4% for the week ending Saturday. That percentage was up from 3.3% for the previous week and 2.7% for the week before that.
Since March 18, a total of 361 residents of the four-county health district have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. The county-by-county breakdown is 317 in Adams County, 31 in Clay County, 10 in Webster County and three in Nuckolls County.
Of the 361 total cases, 319 of the patients have recovered and 11 have died. The total number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the health district stands at 21 — a number unchanged since May 29.
The new patients for Friday through Monday included nine females and four males. The age breakdown is one patient under 20, three patients in the 20s, five patients in the 30s, one patient in the 40s, two in the 50s, and one in the 60s.
In a news release Monday evening, Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, urged residents of all ages to continue taking action to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
She said the number of cases is increasing as area residents go out and about more, joining in gatherings and not always following social distancing and other safety guidelines.
“The number of cases and the positivity rate are trending up,” she said. “The cases we have investigated in recent weeks have had increased numbers of contacts compared with previous weeks. In addition, our contact investigations are revealing that many people have not been social distancing or wearing face coverings at these gatherings.”
Residents of south central Nebraska will need to work to flatten the curve in case numbers that’s now pointing upward once again, Bever said — and that means all residents, regardless of whether they are experiencing cough, fever or any of several other symptoms associated with COVID-19.
“We can do better than this,” she said. “I know that our residents do care about the health and safety of others. What I think is hard for people to wrap their minds around is the idea that we can inadvertently share the virus when we don’t know we are infected and we don’t feel sick.
“We can infect other people two days before we ever get symptoms ourselves. That’s why it is important to take precautions whenever we are out and about around other people — at work, at church, at the store, at sports events, at bars and restaurants, and any other place where people are gathered together.”
Bever said prevention actions reduce the spread of this respiratory illness. These include staying at home if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, even if they are mild; keeping 6 feet of distance between individuals; and wearing a face covering as a barrier to keep germs from spreading to others, especially in situations where it is difficult to remain physically distanced.
Other precautions include frequent hand-washing with soap and water and cleaning and disinfecting any frequently touched surfaces.
“These actions are mostly about protecting others,” Bever said. “We encourage South Heartland residents to put in place an ‘I’ll protect you, you protect me’ approach to fighting the spread of COVID-19. Let’s do these things to protect each other, especially those who are most vulnerable.”
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District, which serves seven counties to the west of the Hastings area, 17 new cases were reported over the weekend — seven in Dawson County and 10 in Buffalo County.
Across Nebraska, the statewide positive case count stood at 21,399 as of Monday evening, with 288 deaths to date, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported. A total of 776 new cases were recorded Friday through Monday.
One hundred one patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide as of Monday. Overall, 41% of all hospital beds, 45% of intensive care beds and 80% of ventilators were not in use.
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
Statewide information is available at dhhs.ne.gov.
