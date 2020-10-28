Continuing high test positivity rates for infection with the novel coronavirus and an increased number of related hospitalizations helped push the needle farther into the “elevated” zone this week on a dial assessing the risks of additional virus spread in the South Heartland Health District.
In a news release Wednesday evening, the district health department announced the risk dial reading increased from 2.6 to 2.7 from last week to this week.
A reading of 2.7 is approaching the high end of the “elevated” zone — color-coded orange — on the risk dial posted to the health department’s website, www.southheartlandhealth.org.
The dial, which is updated weekly, has four zones: green for low risk, yellow for moderate risk, orange for elevated risk and red for severe risk. The weekly reading is based on several factors and has been ticking up slightly each week for several consecutive weeks.
The districtwide test positivity rate for Oct. 18-24 was 16.3%, down from 17.1% for Oct. 17-23. The rate is the percentage of the number of tests administered in a given week that come back with a positive result.
Test positivity rates of 15% of higher indicate widespread community transmission of the virus, whereas rates below 5% are associated with low spread. The health department’s goal is to push the district’s positivity rate into the low range.
The number of new cases being confirmed daily in the district continues to run high, as well. South Heartland’s 14-day average number of new daily cases for the period ending Oct. 24 equaled 66.5 per 100,000 population.
“If we had low community spread, we would expect an average of eight or fewer new cases per day per 100,000,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in Wednesday’s news release.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The health department has headquarters in Hastings.
As of Wednesday, 14 school systems serving pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the health district had student and/or staff absences related to the virus, infection with which causes the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Altogether, more than 230 students and staff were absent for reasons related to the virus on Wednesday — down from more than 250 a week earlier on Oct. 21. Those missing included 31 students and 26 staff members in isolation after testing positive for the presence of the virus in their bodies, plus more than 170 students and staff in quarantine due to exposure.
Meanwhile, six long-term care facilities in the district have staff and/or residents who have tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks.
Hospitalization numbers in the health district related to COVID-19 are up from a week ago. As of Wednesday, hospitals in the health district were treating a total of 15 patients for the disease. Six of those patients were requiring critical care, and two were on ventilators. A week ago, the hospitals were caring for 11 patients, with two in critical care and one on a ventilator.
“Our local health system is feeling the impact of the increased spread and increased number of cases,” Bever said.
The health district has three hospitals — Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
A total of 69 health district residents have spent time in a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 since mid-March. The cumulative number stood at 55 one week ago, on the night of Oct. 21.
The district’s death toll stood at 17 as of Wednesday evening — up by one from a week ago.
New cases recorded across the health district since Monday included 45 on Tuesday and 23 on Wednesday. The first four days of this week, Sunday through Wednesday, brought a total of 127 new cases, compared to 134 for the first four days of last week and 132 for the first four days of the week before that.
Of a cumulative total of 1,442 positive cases recorded among district residents since March 18, at least 725 have recovered. The recovery number last was updated on Oct. 16.
Bever encouraged residents to protect others and themselves from the spreading virus wherever they are.
“Maintain 6 feet of distance from people you don’t live with and mask up to reduce risk of close contact exposures,” she said. “We need to reverse the current COVID-19 trends by avoiding the three Cs: avoid crowded places, avoid close contact and avoid confined spaces.”
Protecting the region’s hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with patients is one key goal at this point.
“We were able to protect our hospitals last spring by reducing our social interactions, which helped keep the spread of the virus in check,” Bever said. “In other states, we see the peak of COVID-19 cases followed about four weeks later with a peak in deaths. Our case numbers are continuing to rise. I hope that residents are concerned, too, when they see these numbers. It is up to each of us to take actions to change the course we are on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.