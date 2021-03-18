The executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department used her usual Thursday night dispatch this week to mark the first anniversary of COVID-19’s arrival in the district.
One year ago on Thursday — March 18, 2020 — the health department announced confirmation of the first positive case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in a district resident.
The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
One year later, a total of 4,550 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 68 have died due to complications from the viral infection.
“It saddens me to see the impact this virus has had on our communities and the many lives that have been affected,” said Bever, who is still issuing news releases every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday night to keep the public abreast of COVID-19 developments. “This includes the lives of community members, but also the lives of health care professionals working in our hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities. It includes the lives of our public safety and emergency medical services personnel. It includes the lives of our public health and behavioral health professionals. It includes the lives of our educators and child care providers. It also includes the lives and livelihood of our business community, and many others.
“In the past year, we have weathered two large surges in COVID-19 cases — one in April-May 2020 and one in October-December 2020. On our one-year anniversary of the first identified case, we are currently experiencing lower numbers of cases, but not as low as we reached last summer. The virus is still spreading at moderate levels in our district, and SARS-CoV-2 variants could create new surges.”
Bever reflected on the way human behavior has affected transmission of the virus in district communities.
“A year ago, widespread travel by South Heartland residents, domestic and international, as well as gatherings small and large, contributed to the introduction and surge in COVID cases,” she said.
Health experts and the public at large have learned a lot since then about common-sense ways to thwart the spread of the virus and flatten the curve of infections, which can lead to hospitalizations and in some cases even death.
Bever said what works to keep the virus spread lower is well-known by now, even if people are tired of hearing the words.
“What works is avoiding the three Cs: avoid crowded places, avoid close contact, avoid confined spaces,” she said. “We need to continue to wear masks that cover our noses and mouths, we need to stay home when we are sick, we need to disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects, we need to wash our hands, and we need to get the COVID vaccine when it is our turn.”
Bever said vaccine allotments have been coming steadily to the district, but still not fast enough to meet the demand.
“We know the waiting has been frustrating for many residents,” she said. “All of the vaccine provider partners in our health district have been diligently working through lists of individuals who registered for the vaccine, making calls to schedule people for their COVID shots and trying their best to follow Nebraska’s phased priorities. It is an enormous amount of work, and we are grateful for their commitment to getting shots in arms as fast as possible.”
The health department encourages everyone in the eligible age groups to register for a COVID-19 vaccine by clicking on the red ribbon at the top of the South Heartland website home page at southheartlandhealth.org.
Clicking on the picture of the vaccine will allow a user to start his or her vaccine registration in the Nebraska vaccine registration and administration system, or VRAS.
Those needing assistance with registration may contact the Nebraska State Vaccine hotline at 833-998-2275, or Midland Area Agency on Aging at 402-463-4565, ext. 499.
“Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster county residents age 50-64 are now eligible for vaccine,” Bever said. “Residents who have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine, but who have not yet received a call or email for next steps, may contact their health care provider to schedule an appointment, or may contact the health department at 402-462-6211. We will help schedule you with an approved COVID-vaccine provider.”
Ten new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded across the health district for Tuesday through Thursday, Bever said, bringing the district’s running total of cases to date to 4,550.
Confirmed cases for the three-day period include five in Adams County, four in Clay, one in Nuckolls, and zero in Webster.
By county, the cumulative case counts are 2,957 cases in Adams, 745 cases in Clay, 501 cases in Nuckolls, and 347 cases in Webster.
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District, Kearney County recorded two new cases of COVID-19 Monday through Wednesday. Neither Franklin County nor Harlan County, also in Tribland, recorded any new cases.
