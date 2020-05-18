With public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus disease remaining, the Adams County Agricultural Society has opted not to play host to the 2020 Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo on the Adams County Fairgrounds in June.
The decision was announced Monday afternoon in a news release from the Ag Society.
The three-day rodeo had been scheduled for June 18-20. The Ag Society has for many years provided the venue for the event, which draws rodeo participants, families and spectators from across Nebraska.
“After receiving guidance from the local health department and the governor’s office, it was determined that protecting the health of the participants and the community will be best met by not hosting the event,” the Ag Society said in its announcement. “Directed health measures, including limitations of gathering size of events, social distancing, requiring the wearing of masks, and testing all volunteers and committee members for COVID-19, was not feasible.”
The high school finals rodeo is one of the highlights of the year on the Adams County Fairgrounds, and the decision not to play host to the event this year wasn’t taken lightly.
“It was an emotional decision, but it was decided that, in order to be socially responsible, there was no reasonable way to keep competitors, fans, volunteers and sponsors healthy,” the Ag Society said. “Directed health measures have made it nearly impossible.
“We will miss seeing the bright smiles and eager faces of our Nebraska high school rodeo athletes and we’ll be ready for them in 2021!”
The 2021 Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo is set to take place in Hastings, June 17-19.
The Nebraska High School Rodeo Association now must look at its options for a 2020 finals event. For more information on the association as it moves forward with alternate plans, visit the group’s website at www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com.
