With the public health concerns posed by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, voters may wish to use options other than going to their polling places on Nov. 3 to cast their ballots.
Early voting allows a voter to request a ballot by mail and cast it prior to an election date.
Nebraska allows early voting for any registered voter who submits an early voting application to the county clerk or election office. The deadline to submit an early voting application is Oct. 23.
Ballots may be mailed, returned to the clerk’s office or deposited in the drop box at the main entrance of the courthouse.
In-person voting will be conducted on Nov. 3. Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Due to possible complications from COVID-19, election officials are asking voters to verify their polling location. Some polling locations may need to be moved, depending on availability of polling workers and other considerations.
Adams County polling locations can be found on the county’s website, adamscounty.org, or www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov.
To register to vote, one must be a citizen of the United States, be at least 18 years old and have lived in the county one day. The deadline for registering or updating voter registration is Oct. 16.
People may register at the Adams County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse, 500 W. Fourth St., or by mail, using the mail-in registration card. Voters only need to re-register if they have changed their name, address or political party.
Early voting applications may be returned to the Clerk’s Office by U.S. mail or placed in the drop box in the south entry door at the courthouse. Early voting ballots were to begin being mailed to voters this week.
Early voting ballots must be back in the possession of the Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Voters may return them by mail or place them in the courthouse drop box.
Anyone who didn’t receive an early voting ballot application or has other voting questions can call the office at 402-461-7107.
