Hastings Public Schools students whose family choose to have them attend class in person this fall will do so wearing face coverings, receiving daily temperature checks, engaging in regular hand washing and social distancing whenever possible to lessen the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus disease.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education voted 7-1 at their regular meeting Monday to approve the district’s fall opening plan.
Board member Tracey Katzberg was the lone dissenter.
Katzberg said she has had a hard time thinking about her seventh-grade daughter participating in extra-curricular sports while not wearing a mask while masks are required during the school day.
“It’s a struggle for me a little bit to say to go and sit and learn and think you need to (wear a mask), but to go have fun and play and engage with friends and staff, who are not, I’m guessing, going to be wearing face coverings, you don’t have to,” she said.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider said it’s possible athletes may wear masks part of the time, such as waiting in line during drills.
The district received feedback from one patron, Jessica Ablott, who has three children who attend HPS schools. Ablott spoke out against the requirement for masks.
Similar to Katzberg’s feedback, Ablott asked if masks are vital in the classroom, why are they not vital in the locker room, gym and weight room.
She said teachers should not be expected to uphold one set of rules during the school day that then don’t apply when students participate in extra-curricular activities.
“This is an incongruent message and one we cannot expect kids to understand let alone obey,” she said.
The school year will begin Aug. 18, but for families that chose to do e-learning that is slated to begin the following Monday, on Aug. 24.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the district is trying to be as flexible as possible.
“There are so many different levels of concern with the current situation, we’re trying to meet people where they are at,” he said. “That’s why we’re offering the e-learning option.”
The district has 425 students who signed up for e-learning, which is about 12% of the student population.
Requiring masks is what the majority of health officials are saying is the safest way to reopen, resulting in fewer quarantines if there is a positive case.
“Ultimately we feel it gives us the best chance to stay open,” Schneider said. “That is our goal, is to be open for kids. I believe our kids need us to be in-person — not for everyone, but for most of them — and I believe our community needs us to be open.”
Schneider said the recommendation from the South Heartland District Health Department is for a student or staff member showing symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home 10 days, unless he or she is diagnosed with something else such as allergies or tests negative for COVID-19.
“That is one of the challenges we face, as is going to be the case with our adults, are the large number of absences,” he said.
School staff will check temperatures each morning, asking parents to come get a student if the student has a fever.
Staffing and absenteeism is going to bring a challenge like the district has never seen, Schneider said.
“We’re going to have to be flexible like we never have been before,” he said.
As a result, teachers will hit most important topics and “not sweat all the little things.”
Schneider recalled a radio interview he heard last week with Hastings High football coach Charlie Shoemaker, who said in the interview his message to his players is to control what they can control.
“We’re the same way as a school,” Schneider said. “We have to control what we can control and make everything else work the best that we can. There’s a lot of things out of our hands.”
Board member John Bonham thanked the administration for agility in working toward a solution.
“I think it’s critical for our kids to get back into the classroom,” he said. “What you all put together here gives them the best chance to get and stay there.”
The district has a plan in place if there is a positive case in a building to notify staff members and parents.
“We’ve got to communicate with those groups,” Schneider said.
The South Heartland District Health Department will make decisions about quarantining.
“We will follow their guidance on that,” Schneider said.
Also during the meeting, board members unanimously approved appointing Jim Heyen, who previously served on the Board of Education, to fill the vacancy left by board member Bob Sullivan, who resigned in July because he moved to Wahoo. The term is for the remainder of 2020.
Board members unanimously approved the addition of bowling to Hastings High activities, but for the 2021-22 school year.
Board members also unanimously approved an additional one-year teaching position for Lincoln Elementary to help with class sizes.
