Hastings Public Schools announced Wednesday in a statement from superintendent Jeff Schneider classes would be canceled until further notice. The decision is in response to the novel coronavirus.
“HPS will be closed indefinitely, we will continue to monitor the situation and listen to guidance from state and local officials,” Schneider said.
He emphasized that Wednesday's announcement does not necessarily mean classes are canceled for the rest of the academic year — only that officials cannot say at this time when a school reopening might be possible.
During the closure HPS will provide meals for students and academic activities that can be completed at home.
HPS will provide weekly academic packets that will be available at each building beginning Monday, March 23rd. Senior High Students will receive this electronically but can also pick up hard copies if they do not have electronic access. The purpose of this work is to keep students engaged in learning.
Offices will be open for packet pick up Monday 10am -6pm as well as Tuesday through Friday 8am-4pm. Students and families may stop by the buildings during office hours to pick up personal items such as medications, instruments, and contents in their desks/lockers.
Grab and go sack meals will be served at Hastings High School, Hastings Middle School, Alcott Elementary, and Lincoln Elementary from 11am – 1pm Monday through Friday beginning on Thursday, March 19. These meals will be for anyone age 18 and under. You do not need to be an HPS student to participate. Students must be present to get the meals per USDA and NDE guidelines.
“Be safe and stay positive. I am confident our community will work together and get through this unprecedented situation,” Schneider said.
