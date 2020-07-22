With about 1,400 people expected to be at its graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon, Hastings Public Schools now will be requiring all in attendance to wear face coverings.
The district's initial plan, which was approved by the South Heartland District Health Department, simply recommended masks be worn.
But after further consideration, the school board made the decision to enforce the wearing of face coverings in preparation for the upcoming school year, as well.
"We've been working a lot on our back-to-school plan, and we're going to require (masks)," HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider said. "And I think as graduation has gotten closer, and our board and our administration considered how to make this event as safe as possible, we feel like this makes the most sense."
As is customary, the graduation ceremony will be hosted in Hastings High's gymnasium, which has a capacity of roughly 3,500 people.
"We're probably going to be the largest indoor gathering in Hastings that has taken place since the pandemic began," Schneider said. "(Requiring masks) makes it a safer event for all."
Graduates will be seated 4 feet apart in all directions. Rows in the bleachers will be taped off in order to allow families to socially distance. Hand sanitizer and disposable face coverings also will be available for guests.
Once the ceremony concludes, graduates will exit through the north doors and funnel out to the football field, where they may socialize, take photographs, etc.
HPS considered moving the ceremony outside; however, Schneider said the primary issue the district ran into with that idea was a lack of practical on-campus seating for attendees. Weather conditions played a factor, too.
The graduation itself will begin at 2 p.m. Doors will open for guests at 1 p.m.
"We're hoping that reduces the crowding at the entries," Schneider said.
Hastings will be distributing diplomas to 270 students, although Schneider said he expects the actual number in attendance Sunday to be smaller as some have joined the military and others may have left for college already.
Each student was allotted four tickets for family members. Relatives, friends and community members who want to witness the ceremony but can't attend in person can watch it livestreamed at https://striv.tv/channel/hastings/.
Back in May, Hastings' senior class voted "overwhelmingly" in favor of hosting a ceremony in person versus virtually.
"We let the seniors have a voice," Schneider said. "It's their day."
