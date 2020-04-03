A Wednesday announcement by Gov. Pete Ricketts that all Nebraska schools are to remain without students in attendance through May 31 means that in a physical sense, school is out for summer across the state.
At Adams County schools, however, remote learning for students through online delivery and take-home packets will continue as it is now through the end of the semester in May.
The websites of Hastings Public Schools, Adams Central Public Schools, Hastings Catholic Schools, Zion Lutheran School, Silver Lake Public Schools and Kenesaw Public Schools were used to post messages announcing the closures Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Christ Lutheran School near Prosser also is in Adams County.
In a telephone interview Friday afternoon, HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider said he regrets that students won’t be coming back to their buildings to cap off the academic year.
For seniors in particular, he said, it’s sad to see spring and end-of-the-year activities canceled and relationships with classmates and teachers disrupted.
“I feel awful for our seniors,” Schneider said. “I feel awful for all of our students, but especially our seniors. They are being cheated out of some wonderful experiences. If I could wave a magic wand, that would be the change I would make, just to give our seniors some closure for this.”
Officials at all the area high schools will be trying to figure out how to give their graduating seniors an appropriate send-off.
“There are plenty of decisions that still need to be made,” Adams Central Superintendent Shawn Scott said in an online letter to the AC community. “As unfortunate as this situation is, we still want to make certain activities, such as graduation, memorable for our students. These decisions will be made in the near future.”
“We’ll work on that and figure out how it’s going to happen,” the Rev. Thomas Brouillette, chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools, said of graduation in his video announcement.
“This isn’t how anyone ever saw this happening and I am deeply sorry to all of you, especially our seniors and their families,” Silver Lake Superintendent Josh Cumpston said in a message to the community. “I wish you all could be sharing in the normal spring activities and events together.
“I know there are many questions regarding graduation. We will be working on a solution and will let everyone know once a decision has been made.”
Kenesaw High School Principal Rod Richardson posted a letter specifically to seniors commiserating with them in their loss.
“You will miss out on several end-of-the-year activities that you deserve, and we can’t do anything about it,” Richardson said. “I will promise you that we will do whatever we can to hold prom, sometime in June or July. We will also try to reschedule graduation. If graduation can’t happen as normal (at a different date) we will do something. I am not exactly sure how that will look. If and when the time comes to make that decision, I will be looking for input from all of you. We could get really creative with this option. So be thinking!”
Zion Lutheran School will move May graduation ceremonies and several other spring activities online, head teacher Sara Nielsen said in her message to families.
At HPS, word that classes won’t meet again physically this year means teachers can begin to dismantle their classrooms for summer as their schedule permits and students will be getting more of their personal belongings to take home.
“It’s kind of building by building (how that will happen), but we’re hoping people will contact the offices of their schools for how to get their personal things,” Schneider said.
Carrie Rasmussen, principal of St. Michael’s Elementary School, said students there will be getting their personal items back at the regular times when they are picking up and bringing back learning materials.
“Students’ personal belongings will start coming home over the next several weeks,” she said.
Rasmussen also said elementary teachers would begin hosting Zoom meetings for their classes next week and an online book fair is planned so students can obtain some new reading material at a time when the school and public libraries are closed.
Meanwhile, the HPS maintenance and janitorial staff will get started on summer work early while also keeping facilities sanitized for the safety of staff members who continue to work in the buildings on remote learning materials.
“We’re still going to operate and try to provide distance learning opportunities from now through May 21,” Schneider said.
He added that while continued learning is important, it’s not the most important thing for students and their families during the ongoing global health crisis.
“We want to make the schoolwork meaningful but not stressful,” he said. “There is a bigger picture right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.