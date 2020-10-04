After a pause of several days, Hastings College will return to in-person lecture classes on Monday, and athletic practices and competitions can resume — but with updated health and safety provisions in place.
In-person lecture classes and all athletic activities had been suspended Sept. 28 due to an uptick in the number of students and staff in isolation or quarantine for reasons related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The uptick had moved the campus from the orange level to the pink level on the phased guideline matrix directing its reopening.
On Sept. 28, the college said in a news release that the status of the campus was to be reviewed again on Friday by the Hastings College COVID-19 response team, with an eye to determining if the pause in activities should be extended.
By Friday midafternoon, HC Executive President Rich Lloyd had issued a memorandum to the campus community announcing the campus would return to the orange level on the matrix effective 9 a.m. Sunday, but with some additional guidance affecting sports and group gatherings.
According to HC’s “dashboard” of COVID-19 statistics posted on its website, as of Saturday the college had a total of nine active cases of COVID-19 in isolation among students and employees, including three new cases recorded since Friday. Thirteen individuals were in isolation awaiting test results or symptom abatement.
Hastings College, like schools, colleges and universities around the United States, suspended in-person instruction in March, switching to online course delivery for the balance of the spring 2020 semester.
The phased guideline matrix was developed to assist the college in reopening the campus as safely as possible for the fall semester in August.
Under the updates to the matrix made on Friday, indoor gatherings outside the classroom context are limited to 10 people, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 20. Face masks and social distancing are required for both indoor and outdoor gatherings.
Gatherings that would involve more than 20 people require a plan that has been submitted to the college’s COVID-19 response team for review.
The matrix updates also stipulate that campus buildings are open to campus participants but closed to outside visitors, with the exception of admissions visitors. Hastings High School still is allowed to use Lloyd Wilson Field for home football games.
Individuals are allowed to visit campus for admissions visits but must wear masks and practice social distancing. No visits to residence halls or suites or to classes in session are allowed.
Individuals eating on campus are to be seated in groups of no more than four in any indoor location, and it is recommended that students eat with their roommates or other members of their “close contact circle.” Carryout continues to be encouraged.
HC students who live on campus may visit other residence halls and apartments but must wear masks. No off-campus guests or overnight visitors are allowed, and occupancy limits are to be strictly enforced.
The updated athletics section of the matrix calls for additional health and safety training for all athletics and activities, for twice-daily symptom tracking, and for health screenings prior to any athletic-related activities. A “segmentation protocol” is to be followed regarding practice length and duration and close contacts.
For more information visit www.hastings.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.