After months of delay related to recordkeeping and information flow, the South Heartland District Health Department on Monday was able to belatedly confirm 153 previously unreported positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and 20 additional deaths related to the disease in the four-county health district.
In a news release Monday night, the health department reported completing COVID-19 data updates over the weekend as a result of recently receiving 153 positive laboratory report results for individuals tested between September 2020 and January 2021.
Although the reporting of these results to the local health department was delayed, South Heartland Executive Director Michele Bever said the positive cases now are included in the cumulative totals of cases for the district and the department incorporated them into its online statistical dashboard based on the dates the testing was conducted.
Bever said the cases aren’t current cases and weren’t included in last week’s positivity calculations.
The department also identified and removed 25 duplicate lab result records after completing a data accuracy review. The result was a net total increase of 128 cases for South Heartland’s jurisdiction, which includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
“SHDHD strives for high data accuracy and regularly reviews the lab results data, making corrections if lab-confirmation status, county of residence, duplicates or other reporting issues are identified,” Bever said in the news release. “To date, COVID-19 case corrections have totaled to less than one-half of one percent of the total confirmed cases in South Heartland health district.”
Bever said that reporting of positive labs from months past has allowed pending COVID-19 death confirmations to be processed by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“For a death to be confirmed as a COVID-related death, the death certificate needs to state COVID-19 as a cause of death AND there needs to be a positive lab result,” Bever said.
“We are sad to report 20 additional deaths of South Heartland residents that occurred October 2020 through January 2021 and have finally been confirmed to be COVID-19-related deaths,” Bever said. “This includes six deaths in Adams County, 11 in Nuckolls County and three in Webster County, bringing our overall COVID-19 deaths to 88 and increasing the case fatality rate to 1.8% for South Heartland.”
South Heartland has been tallying new cases, deaths and other COVID-19 statistics since the first positive case in the district was reported on March 18, 2020.
Updating current cases of the disease, Bever said the health department also received 12 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 results for Friday through Monday, including eight in Adams County, two in Clay County and two in Nuckolls County.
These newly confirmed cases, along with the belatedly reported labs and data corrections, brings the cumulative number of cases in the four-county health district to 4,761.
By county, the cumulative totals since March 18, 2020, are 3,057 cases in Adams, 753 cases in Clay County, 548 cases in Nuckolls County, and 403 cases in Webster County.
Bever also reported on the overall test positivity rate (the number of positive tests divided by the number of tests conducted) in the health district for the week of April 4-10, which increased to 3.1% compared to 2.9% for March 28-April 4.
“If we look only at community testing, the positivity is 9.4%, up from 7.3% the previous week,” Bever said.
“Community testing” is as opposed to long-term care facility testing, which is tracked separately, and where employees and residents are tested more frequently.
Also on Monday, the Nebraska Public Health Lab confirmed the first variant (B.1.1.7) of COVID-19 virus in the South Heartland health district. So far, more than 180 cases of this variant have been found across Nebraska.
Bever said this variant was first detected in the United Kingdom, and has been named by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a “variant of concern” in the United States.
“Viruses can change due to mutations, which sets them apart from other variants of the original virus strain. Variants are classified as ‘variants of concern’ if there is evidence that the virus is more easily transmissible person to person, causes more severe disease leading to increased hospitalizations or deaths, or there is reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines,” she said.
According to the CDC, the B.1.1.7 variant is able to spread more easily (it’s about 50% more transmissible), it leads to increased illness severity, and some of the current treatments and vaccines are less effective with it.
“What this means for South Heartland District is that we cannot let down our guard,” Bever said. “If you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please stay home from work, school and activities and get tested for COVID-19. We need to continue to avoid the three Cs: avoid crowded places, close contact, and confined spaces. Wear a mask in public, keep distanced from others you do not live with, and get your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is offered and appropriate for you.”
For more South Heartland COVID-19 and vaccine statistics, visit www.southheartlandhealth.org.
