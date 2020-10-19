For the week of Oct. 11-17, the number of new positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, confirmed in the South Heartland Health District equaled 17.1% of the number of test specimens taken for the week.
By county, the positivity rates for the week were 31.2% in Webster County, 19.8% in Nuckolls County, 16.4% in Adams County and 8.3% in Clay County.
The positivity rate is considered a key indicator of the extent to which the virus is circulating in the community. Last week’s districtwide rate was up from 14.9% for the week before that.
The South Heartland District Health Department has said previously that positivity rates exceeding 15% indicate extensive spread of the virus in the community, whereas rates of 5% or less indicate low risk of additional virus spread.
“Our positivity is demonstrating we have high community spread,” said Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director, in a Monday night news release. “Our positivity was below 1% four months ago. We can control this; we’ve done it before. I challenge all of our residents in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties to take action — it is up to each of us to help slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.”
Altogether, the South Heartland district — Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties — recorded a total of 219 new COVID-19 cases Oct. 11-17. That weekly total was up from 150 recorded during the week of Oct. 4-10.
The district’s weekly tally of new positive cases now has increased for 10 consecutive weeks.
The district recorded 99 new cases for Friday through Monday — roughly on pace with last week’s Friday-through-Monday tally of 101.
The 99 new cases included 47 in Adams County, 21 in Webster County, 18 in Nuckolls County and 13 in Clay County.
Since March, a running total of 1,160 cases have been reported among South Heartland residents. Those include 805 cases in Adams County, 152 in Clay County, 103 in Nuckolls County and 100 in Webster County.
Of those 1,160 cases, 725 now are classified as recovered. A total of 46 district residents have spent time in a hospital for treatment of COVID-19. Sixteen have died.
Out of concern for rising case numbers around Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Friday that certain precautionary health measures are being brought back into force in an attempt to improve the situation.
The measures will be effective Wednesday morning and extend to 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30.
“Under the Governor’s new directed health measures, Nebraska counties will have some restrictions back in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus,” Bever said. “Key changes in the DHM address gathering sizes (reduced to 50% capacity for indoor events) and restaurant/bar crowds (seats required), both requiring parties limited to eight people and maintaining 6 feet of distance between groups or tables.”
Bever said for event locations with capacity to accommodate 500 or more people, event safety plans still must be submitted to the health department for review and approval prior to holding the event.
“Any previously approved plans will need to adjust for the new DHM requirements,” she said.
The text of the new directed health measure is posted on South Heartland’s website, www.southheartlandhealth.org. South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on the health department’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics, also on the website.
Statewide information is available on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website dashboard found at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
Bever encouraged every South Heartland resident to do his or her part in helping frustrate further transmission of the novel coronavirus.
“Here’s what you can do to help reverse current COVID-19 trends,” she said. “Avoid the three Cs: Avoid crowded places, avoid close contact, and avoid confined spaces. Protect others and yourselves everywhere you go, in everything you do. That includes maintaining 6 feet of distance from people you don’t live with and masking up to reduce risk of close contact exposures.”
