The public will notice changes in law enforcement and corrections areas as they deal with the effects of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The Hastings Police Department is maintaining a steady pace of calls for service, similar to the amount of calls handled during the summer months as students are out of school.
Chief Adam Story said law enforcement is considered an essential service and continues to serve the community, but with added protective measures in place.
“We’ve changed a lot of processes,” he said.
The lobby will be open for essential needs, though more of its services can be done without coming into the office, such as obtaining pet licenses or firearm permits.
Even within the building, there is more separation between divisions. They also have added cleaning and hygiene mandates to help protect officers and staff.
Officers also are doing more over the phone instead of in person to avoid unnecessary contact.
When officers need to arrest people, they are in closer contact and have a standard protocol to follow to determine when they will wear masks.
“We’re using them on calls for service when they cannot maintain social distance,” Story said.
When making an arrest, an officer also will place a protective mask on the individual. The mask is to provide protection for the individual, officer and jail staff upon arrival at the Adams County Jail.
Jeremiah Harmon, Adams County Jail administrator, said they have been closely monitoring the recommendations from health officials and incorporate those into the jail practices.
“We are doing everything we can to keep them and my staff safe,” he said. “We’re taking it very, very seriously. Safety is our absolute primary concern.”
While they are still doing transports of prisoners, he said they have seen a rise in video conferencing to reduce the exposure to prisoners.
“We’re exploring all new technology out there to keep the inmates from being exposed to other people,” Harmon said.
At Bristol Station, a residential re-entry center that reintegrates state probationers and parolees back into society, there have been similar changes, wrote Angela LaBouchardiere, executive director at Bristol’s parent company, Western Alternative Corrections Inc.
“Several weeks ago we implemented protocols limiting resident movement within the community in an effort to limit exposure to COVID-19,” she wrote. “Our residents are allowed to leave the facility to attend medical appointments and go to work.”
LaBouchardiere added that they aren’t releasing anyone at this time or accepting any additional referrals that haven’t been thoroughly vetted. They continue to work closely with referral sources who support the procedures and protocols they have implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are working closely with local health care providers and agencies to ensure we have the most timely and prudent information to further protect our residents and community,” she wrote. “Community safety is of utmost importance to us at all times.”
Along the lines of community safety, Story said officers are following the same procedures they do to check businesses at night, but adding similar checks throughout the day.
Officers also are responsible for enforcing compliance with the state’s directed health measures, but for the most part, he said people have been compliant with the recent changes needed as officials try to stem the spread of the disease.
“These are huge changes in a person’s life,” he said. “Some really struggle with it. It’s affecting all of us in the way we do things every day.”
