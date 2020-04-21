The Hastings Public Library is working to get books into the hands of readers while the library’s doors remain closed to the public.
Library staff members recently filled two newspaper bins with books for Hastings residents to take home at no cost. The bins are located in the alley near the library at 314 N. Denver Ave.
The books were donated by community members as early as last fall, and originally were intended to be a part of a book sale to take place this fall. That sale has been canceled, but library staff want readers to be able to have books at home while physical access to the library is unavailable.
“Staff came up with this idea because we know not everyone in Adams County has access to digital materials and e-books and not everyone likes reading on a device, and we wanted to make sure that residents still have access to reading material,” Library Director Amy Hafer said.
“Education is so important in Hastings, and having access to books is essential for many of us, so we wanted to make sure there was a safe, non-contact way to access books, especially for kids during this difficult time,” Hafer said.
No donations will be accepted in exchange for books at this time in an effort to reduce the spread of germs, and the library isn't accepting book returns in the bins. The library is closed until further notice because of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Currently, the donated books are separated into the two bins by age group. One bin has books for children and young adults, and the other bin has books geared toward adults.
The book bins will be available until the library reopens or until no more books are available.
Library officials ask that patrons follow social distancing guidelines and directed health measures when coming to pick up a book, and that they wear a mask and gloves if possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.