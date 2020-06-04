The Hastings Public Library is implementing a new way for residents to get the most out of its services while maintaining no physical contact between staff members and patrons.
The library, located at 314 N. Denver Ave., now has 18 metal lockers set up outside the building, allowing visitors to pick up items they have requested. The lockers were purchased with funds from the Hastings Library Foundation.
Library users wishing to request an item can do so online at https://hastingslibrary.us/ or by calling 402-461-2346. A staff member will call patrons back once their items are ready for pickup, and patrons will have 48 hours to collect the items.
Requests will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis, starting with materials requested in March. Patrons will be limited to five items each.
The library remains closed to the public at this time due to concerns about the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Some interactive services remain unavailable.
