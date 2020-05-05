This time of year, a college music professor’s schedule ought to be full to the brim with concerts, student recitals, preparations for finals and everything else that comes with the hectic end of a spring semester:
Festive celebrations of beautiful music and the people who make it together.
This year is different, of course — just as it is different for virtually everyone in every profession and line of work as we navigate our way through the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
My neighbor Louie Eckhardt, assistant professor of music, director of bands and chair of the Department of Music and Theatre at Hastings College, still has a day job to do in these waning days of the academic year, teaching his dispersed students online. But campus these days is quiet, and life is slow.
Performance engagements have ceased for now, social distancing is the order of the day, and Eckhardt is spending plenty of time at home with his wife and family, where they share the worries of every other family about the economy, public health, and the well-being of aging and elderly relatives.
Fortunately, though, while you can take music out of your performance halls and bandstands and even your churches, you can’t take it out of the hearts and souls of the people who raise it to the heavens.
And that is why around 25 of Eckhardt’s friends and neighbors in the Longfellow School area were able to spend a delightful, socially distanced half hour the evening of April 27 listening to a trumpet concert from his front porch.
As birds sang in the trees overhead and lawn mowers hummed gently in the distance, listeners sat in lawn chairs, on curbs and with their backs against trees as Eckhardt held forth on four pieces: “Profile No. 2 for Solo Trumpet” by Fisher Tull; “Concerto for Trumpet in E Flat Major” by Franz Josef Haydn; “The Way Through the Woods,” a trumpet composition by Greg Simon built around a reading of the famous Rudyard Kipling poem of the same title; and the jazz standard “’Round Midnight” by Thelonius Monk.
Eckhardt played either without accompaniment or with recorded orchestrations he pulled up on his computer and piped into the yard. The show was streamed on Facebook Live for those who couldn’t make it to his front yard in person.
Eckhardt has been known to practice his trumpet on the porch even when he thinks no one is listening, or just hopes they aren’t annoyed. He said he felt moved to start playing for the neighborhood recently as the distress of the COVID-19 situation began to settle into everyone’s life, thinking some beautiful music might lift a few spirits.
After an initial, pop-up mini-concert, which he had given some friends short notice about on social media, drew appreciative comments, he decided to put together a short but diverse program and gave himself about a week to prepare.
“I thought maybe I’d do a little bit more formal performance,” he said, while noting that a polo shirt and shorts took the place of his usual concert tuxedo. “I thought, ‘I want to do things people will enjoy listening to.’ ”
While some in attendance had advance notice of the concert time and location, others just stumbled upon it while out for a walk or simply followed the music, like rats after the Pied Piper, when they heard it from their own front yards.
“I should have made some fliers to take around to the neighbors,” he said.
For Eckhardt, whose entire professional life revolves around music, losing the ability to perform for others is painful on multiple levels.
“I’m a working professional musician,” he explained. “Since this whole thing started, I’ve had two church gigs — and they were both at our church.”
While it’s no one’s fault that so many engagements have been canceled, he said, it’s hard not to share your music, whether it’s in a Hastings Symphony Orchestra performance or in some other group or venue.
“It’s kind of like being told to shut up, in a way,” he said.
In these stressful times, Eckhardt said, continuing to engage with his music is important to him personally. He said he’s fortunate his wife, Kristen, a “recovering musician” herself, understands how he feels about that.
“The world sometimes feels like it’s crashing down around us, but we can take refuge in just making something beautiful,” he said. “I could just kind of put (the music) away and stop, but I feel like that would be a horrible thing for me.”
He said he knows the stresses he and his family are feeling these days are shared by many, especially as everyone is being urged to keep a distance from others, and that some people are feeling like prisoners in their own homes.
“All those things, for me, kind of go away with music,” Eckhardt said.
While he’s played at Carnegie Hall in New York City and finds those kinds of performance opportunities inspiring, he said, the most important thing is sharing the gift of music with others — and he wants to do that even if it’s just from his own front porch.
He recalls the words of Denny Schneider, a longtime trumpet teacher at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with whom he studied, who once shared these words of wisdom:
“There’s so much ugliness in the world, and it’s our job as musicians to create something beautiful in it.”
Eckhardt said he plans to perform from the porch again sometime soon. He’ll post his plans online, and get some fliers put together this time.
His neighbors — now fans — will be staying tuned.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.
