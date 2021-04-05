If you’re growing tired of the steady stream of media communications from your local public health department concerning the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, rest assured the health officials themselves are weary of having to provide them.
That was part of the message Monday when members of the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors gathered online for a virtual news conference to mark the beginning of National Public Health Week.
And while the 19 local health departments around Nebraska are staying focused on bringing the COVID-19 pandemic to an end, the directors said they are anxious to return more emphasis to the many other issues and initiatives that affect the health and well-being of their constituents year in and year out — everything from availability of mental health services to helping elders avoid falls.
Programs to prevent the spread of other communicable diseases, prevent chronic disease and injury, improve health-related community services and reach out to those at greatest risk of poor health outcomes are among the parts of health department’s portfolio that, while not abandoned, have been overshadowed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Now, however, with three COVID-19 vaccines widely available across the state, public health workers can foresee the day when those other issues recapture a greater share of public attention.
“Our teams have gone the extra mile — really, an extra marathon’s worth of miles this past year. We are grateful to them, as we know many Nebraskans are, as well,” said Sarah Schram, director of the Cass-Sarpy District Health Department based in Papillion.
“We look forward to a time in the foreseeable future when we can devote more of our attention to carrying out a full range of public health’s important work in Nebraska communities.”
Directors from many of the state’s district health departments weighed in during Monday’s news conference, identifying issues other than COVID-19 that are important to their organizations.
Kim Showalter, health director for the Public Health Solutions Health District, which includes Fillmore and Thayer counties in Tribland, highlighted mental health care services and the coalition her agency has built with community partners to improve access to prevention and treatment programs for residents.
“Mental health and well-being was important before this pandemic, and it will be even more important when this pandemic has finally subsided,” Showalter said.
“We’re very much looking forward to getting back to this critical work because we’re not just about COVID,” she said. “We really care about our community and the people who live in our communities.”
Teresa Anderson, health director for the Central District Health Department, which includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, discussed use of community health workers, laypeople who work in public health and help share information and build trust, understanding and communication with fellow residents who often share their ethnicity, language, socioeconomic status and life experiences.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, said her agency is continuing the strong falls-prevention program it has had in place for years, and is working with primary care providers, emergency rooms and physical therapy practices to get patients referred to its evidence-based programs.
“In South Heartland’s four counties, falls accounted for 65% of the injuries resulting in hospitalization in 2018,” Bever said.
Jeremy Eschliman, health director for the Two Rivers Public Health Department, which includes the Tribland counties of Kearney, Franklin and Harlan, said his department has done a lot of work in the area of increasing access to care, specifically in the area of children’s preventive dental health services.
Eschliman urged all Nebraskans not to let down their guard against COVID-19 too soon, and to help bring an actual end to the pandemic.
“We need to stay vigilant,” he said. “We need to stay the course. We are not out of the woods by any means.”
The health officials urged the public to continue avoiding crowds, close contact with non-household members, and confined spaces with poor ventilation; to continue wearing masks where social distancing is difficult; and to register for a vaccine and then get it.
Monday report from South Heartland
The South Heartland health department, which is headquartered in Hastings, reported Monday evening a total of nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded for Friday through Monday.
The district’s overall test positivity rate for the week of March 28 to April 3 fell to 2.9% from 5% for the previous week.
“We are able to report again this week that our long-term care facilities had zero positive tests in staff or residents for the seventh week in a row,” Bever said in a news release. “If we look only at community testing (excluding the long-term care tests), the positivity is 7.3%, down from 11.6% the previous week. Our goal is to reach 5% positivity or below and to sustain it there.”
Positivity is the percentage of the number of COVID-19 tests administered in a given week that come back with a positive result from the laboratory.
Bever also reported that 20% of South Heartland residents now have received a complete vaccine series — that is, both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.
