Adams County has lost its first resident to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the South Heartland District Health Department reported on Saturday.
The victim, a woman in her 80s, had been hospitalized with underlying health conditions.
“We send our condolences to the family of this individual,” Michele Bever, SHDHD executive director, stated in a news release. “Unfortunately, we knew there would be deaths from COVID-19 in our South Heartland counties, and this underscores the potential seriousness of the disease and the importance of the measures we’re taking as individuals and as a state to help slow the spread of the virus.”
As of Sunday night, Adams County had seen 98 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by laboratories. Another five cases had been reported in Clay County, and two had been reported in Webster County. Nuckolls County still had no confirmed cases.
South Heartland covers all four of those counties. The districtwide tally of cases is 105, but at least 38 of those patients had recovered as of Friday.
Eight new cases in Adams County announced Sunday include a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 70s, one man in his 20s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, and four men in their 60s. The one new case in Clay County is a woman in her 50s.
Meanwhile, the neighboring Central District Health Department reported a total of 491 positive cases as of 2 p.m. Saturday and two additional deaths: a man in his 70s at a Hall County hospital on April 15 and a man in his 80s at a Hall County long-term care center on April 18. Altogether, COVID-19 has claimed eight lives in the Central public health district.
The overall case count in the Central district through 2 p.m. Saturday includes 468 cases in Hall County, 17 cases in Hamilton County and six cases in Merrick County.
Another neighboring health agency, the Two Rivers Public Health Department, had seen its positive case total rise to 111 by Sunday. New cases confirmed since the previous day’s report included one in Kearney County, a woman in her 90s; along with 10 in Dawson County, two in Buffalo County, and one (a resident, or “member”) at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney, a state facility.
Two Rivers covers Buffalo, Phelps, Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Gosper and Dawson counties. Kearney County now has four cases, and Franklin County has three.
Statewide, 1,474 positive cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed as of Sunday evening, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported. In Kansas, 1,849 positive cases and 92 deaths had been reported as of 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the state Department of Health and Environment.
Nuckolls, Fillmore, Thayer and Harlan counties are the four in Tribland still reporting no cases.
In reporting the first death in the South Heartland district, Bever, the health department executive director, issued a reminder that COVID-19 doesn’t always have symptoms and is spreading locally, so it remains important for residents to practice prevention and social distancing everywhere they go.
“As we all hold this family in our thoughts, we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing,” Bever said. “This is another important reason we are recommending people wear masks at work or in public places where it is difficult to socially distance from others.”
The South Heartland test results received in each of the last four days have included results for individuals tested at the National Guard testing event on April 14-15. That testing was made possible by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and focused on health care workers, first responders, and critical infrastructure personnel (such as utilities and food industry workers) who were showing symptoms or who might have been exposed to COVID-19.
“Of the 98 people tested by the National Guard, 75 tested negative and 23 had positive lab-confirmed COVID-19 test results,” South Heartland said in its Sunday night news release. “Some of the individuals work in South Heartland counties (Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, Webster) but live outside of the health district. If these individuals tested positive, the case numbers are included in their county of residence, not in the county where they work. As a reminder, persons that test negative on a given day are not protected from COVID-19 exposure the following days, so continued practice of social distancing and prevention is necessary.”
The National Guard tested about 30 employees of the Western Reserve meat processing plant in Hastings. To date, a total of 26 Western Reserve employees have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, four food inspectors have tested positive for COVID-19, but have since recovered.
“South Heartland District Health Department is providing recommendations and is continuing to work closely with Western Reserve management in their efforts to implement additional prevention practices at the Hastings facility. This includes additional employee screening, expanded social distancing measures and expanded use of masks at work,” South Heartland said Sunday.
“Social distancing along with prevention practices like washing your hands, covering your coughs/sneezes or coughing into your sleeve, staying home when you are sick, and disinfecting those frequently-touched surfaces, are equally important for worksites as for families,” South Heartland said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, including older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, or who are immunocompromised.
COVID-19 information and local statistics are available at https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/corona-virus.html.
For statewide information, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has a COVID-19 webpage http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
In addition, a Nebraska DHHS COVID-19 Information Line — 402-552-6645 — is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.