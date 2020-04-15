Amid the ongoing battle against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, leaders in Hastings and Adams County are putting out a call for more hand-sewn face covers to help support workers on the front lines in keeping the community safe.
The Hastings Public Library, Hastings Community Foundation and Adams County Emergency Management are urging people who know their way around a sewing machine to keep the stitches coming.
"Our goal is for the community to produce 3,500 hand-sewn face masks," Emergency Management Director Ron Pughes said in a news release Wednesday. "Our great 'sewers' in the community have the opportunity to support the safety and health of the ones we depend on most!"
The three organizations are asking that the masks be made according to the recommended pattern from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The pattern can be found online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
Completed masks may be dropped off at the book return drop-off in the alley south of the library, 314 N. Denver Ave. The donors are encouraged to include some written words of support for the recipients.
"The masks will stay right here in Adams County, and will be distributed to nursing homes, law enforcement, assisted living facilities, long-term care facilities, fire departments, clinics and hospitals," Pughes says in the news release.
Many local residents with sewing talents already have been hard at work fashioning either medical-grade or ordinary cloth masks. Their continuing efforts, and those of others, will be valued greatly.
"We appreciate the support Adams County brings," Pughes said.
