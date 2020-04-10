The South Heartland District Health Department’s contact investigations this week found three COVID-19-positive individuals from Adams County were working at Walmart in Hastings between March 26 and April 5.
Among those cases, two were reported previously and one reported Thursday.
“We’re working closely with Walmart management in this particular case to complete the contact investigations and complete for employee and public safety. They’ve been doing a lot of good work there,” Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said during a Friday news conference with other local officials.
She said those dates were highlighted because people who tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus disease, worked there then.
People who think they may have been exposed should self-monitor symptoms for 14 days. Day one is the date of possible exposure.
Symptoms to watch for include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath, headache, body aches, nausea or diarrhea.
Bever said anyone experiencing any of these symptoms should isolate and call a health care provider to report symptoms and possible exposure.
“We’re not saying there’s any part of the store that is lower or higher risk than any other part,” she said. “We’re just giving those time periods because people can move around a store. We can’t say one place is better than another place in terms of safety.”
She said if there are other known contacts to cases that are appropriate for testing, then other Walmart employees may be tested, as well.
Mary Lanning Healthcare is making COVID-19 testing more accessible.
The hospital announced Thursday that a drive-through COVID-19 test collection station will be available beginning at 1 p.m. Monday for people who have a physician’s order.
The drive-through collection station will be open from 1-4 p.m. at the hospital’s east entrance. Those who have been told to get a test can enter the hospital’s campus off North Kansas Avenue and follow the signs and directions. Testing will be available Monday through Friday until further notice.
“We will have staff members out there who will be ready for patients to just pull up,” Eric Barber, Mary Lanning president and CEO, said at Friday’s news conference. “You can stay in your car, we can get our specimen and get you on your way.”
This process will facilitate additional testing, which Barber said most likely will lead to more positive cases. It doesn’t mean the spread is changing, just validating what local health experts already know.
“I don’t want anyone to panic because of that,” he said. “That’s just natural. We have community spread. We know COVID-19 is in our community. That’s why we’re asking people to stay home.”
He reiterated that a physician’s order is needed.
“Please, don’t just drive up and show up like we’re McDonald’s,” he said.
Mary Lanning currently has four COVID-19 patients isolated in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Two are in critical condition and intubated.
Barber said the first man who arrived has shown progress and was extubated Thursday.
“We’ve seen some positive progress there,” he said.
Local officials stressed during Friday’s news conference the continued need for social distancing, staying home when possible and limiting shopping trips.
Ron Pughes, Adams County Emergency Management director, addressed many of those concerns speaking in Spanish.
“I’m asking for our community to do even more,” Mayor Corey Stutte said. “We all want this thing to come to an end as soon as possible. To do that we’re going to have to do some things to flatten the curve.”
He encouraged the public to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to wear cloth face coverings in public.
Bever said she wears hers when she goes to a store or in any situation where it may be difficult to stay 6 feet away from other people. Health department employees wear masks in the hallways of their office or when they need to engage in a longer conversation.
“I would recommend using them whenever you think you might potentially not be able to practice social distancing,” she said.
South Heartland has reported 41 COVID-19 cases, 39 in Adams County, and the first cases for Clay County on Thursday and Webster County on Friday, respectively.
A child has become the Clay County resident confirmed by a laboratory as a positive case of COVID-19, the South Heartland District Health Department announced Thursday night.
The first Webster County case is a man in his 30s who is currently isolated at home.
The Adams County individuals are isolated at home or in the hospital, including six males (two in their 70s, both hospitalized, two in their 50s and two in their 20s); and four females (two in their 70s, both hospitalized, and two in their 50s).
A fifth hospitalized individual is a positive case that was reported on April 9.
Ten of the 41 individuals have completed their isolation and their requirements and are considered recovered, Bever said.
The health department has initiated more than 30 contact investigations since its first case.
She said isolation can end seven days after the start of symptoms and the individual has been fever-free for at least 72 hours.
“There are others in the middle of that and we’re continuing to monitor them,” she said.
When South Heartland receives a positive, lab-confirmed COVID-19 case, the health department starts a contact investigation to determine where the individual may have been exposed to the virus and check to see if the individual was close to a confirmed case.
“If we can’t find that, it’s, by definition, called a community transmission of the virus,” she said.
The investigation includes looking up all the close contacts. Close contacts are anyone who was within 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes, whether that is at home, work sites or public places.
“We figure when and where these close contacts occurred,” Bever said.
The health department will notify close contacts and provide guidance and instruction on next steps, which can include quarantine, isolation, testing and monitoring by health department.
“Frequently we’re able to identify all those close contacts of a positive case,” she said.
In that case everyone who needs to know is notified, the investigation is closed and care is shifted to monitoring.
Sometimes there are unidentifiable close contacts. The health department then provides notice to the public with dates and times.
Bever pointed out that Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a 21-day proclamation on Thursday for residents to stay home and stay healthy.
The proclamation included six rules to “Keep Nebraska Healthy”:
- Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the 10-person limit.
- Socially distance from work. Work from home or use the 6-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
- Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.
- Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. No playgrounds.
- Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
- Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.
“We are encouraging everyone to limit where they go and to take precautions everywhere they go. We have community spread,” Bever said.
