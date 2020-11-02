A map in the study hall at Adams Central High School shows students they aren’t the only ones wearing masks during the pandemic.
Under the banner “Masks Across Nebraska,” face masks are pinned to the wall surrounding a blown-up map of the state. Each mask is labeled with its related school and school colors. A string ties each mask to a pin showing the community from which it hails.
Denise Schuck, student council adviser and junior class sponsor, came up with the idea toward the end of September.
“I just thought it would be fun,” she said. “We aren’t the only school in the state that is wearing masks.”
Schuck understands the importance of wearing masks and has donated her time to help. Since the start of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, Schuck has helped provide face coverings to friends and former students, sewing 1,342 masks herself.
But she also realized the awkwardness students may face while wearing face coverings and thought this project could help lessen that for students.
Schuck worked with the student council for ideas on contacts students or staff might have with high schools and colleges across the state.
Reuben Barry, student council president, said the group encouraged students to help find masks from other areas as a way to earn points toward a class.
Student council members also developed their own Cornhusker Creed to encourage one another and demonstrate camaraderie in the pandemic.
“It’s overwhelming to look at it and see how many others there are,” Barry said. “We were never alone in what’s happening here.”
For those schools in which they didn’t have contacts, Schuck used the Nebraska School Activities Association directory to find them. It took three days to track down email addresses to send messages to all the schools in the state she could find.
As of Monday, she had received 151 masks from high schools and colleges around the state. She’s become accustomed to receiving face coverings for her project in the mail, with the highlight being 22 masks coming in one day.
Some masks featured messages, such as Giltner’s “Be Kind.” Others showcased school mascots or artwork, like one from Hemingford that was specifically painted and crafted to “put the Hemingford Bobcats on the map.”
Alex Birky, vice president of the student council, said she was impressed by the variety of masks that other schools sent in.
“It’s really cool to see all the different masks from all the different schools,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.