While precautions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have required some operational adjustments at Mary Lanning Healthcare, the hospital continues to be a busy place serving many of patients' health care needs unrelated to the pandemic.
Most visitors are prohibited, and elective surgeries have been suspended under a state directed health measure aimed at preserving hospitals' capacity to treat critically ill patients, conserve personal protective gear, and thwart the spread of the viral infection. And, while Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced guidelines for relaxing the elective surgery restrictions in coming weeks, for now some areas and offices at Mary Lanning and other hospitals across the state are quieter than usual.
Some, but not all.
Mary Lanning highlighted labor and delivery, cancer treatment, wound care and behavioral health services in an extensive news release earlier this week updating the community on operations at the independent, nonprofit hospital and its related clinics and facilities.
The Family Care Center, where babies are delivered, stays hopping with new arrivals. Ninety-three babies made their grand entry into the world at MLH during March. And, as of April 16, 36 babies had been born during the month to date, said Shana Schultz, Family Care Center director.
In the news release, Mary Lanning said expectant mothers should know that the hospital "is continuing to serve them in the best possible way, including making some changes to help keep everyone — patients and staff — safe."
Mary Lanning announced some time back that patients being admitted to the hospital to have babies are among the few Mary Lanning patients still allowed to have someone with them for support. Only one such person is allowed on the labor and delivery floor for each patient.
Those support people, as well as the expectant mothers themselves, are being checked at arrival.
"We are screening all patients and her support person for COVID-19 upon admission," Schultz said. "We have a designated room for COVID-19 labor patients."
Staff members in the Family Care Center are trained to use personal protective equipment, and all are wearing masks at this time.
Sally Molnar, director of the Morrison Cancer Center, said patients are continuing to be seen and treated there, albeit with some extra precautions in place.
It's important for oncology patients to continue with their radiation and chemotherapy regimens, Molnar said, and patients with questions should contact their treating provider.
Meanwhile, the staff has procedures in place to protect everyone's safety. A nurse takes each patient's temperature and screens for symptoms as the patient enters the building. Patients also are encouraged to wear masks to appointments, and masks are provided to them as appropriate.
Patients who have finished treatment but need to return to the cancer center for six-month or yearly follow-up visits may be able to keep those appointments through "telehealth" arrangements, Molnar said. Patients are to be notified if telehealth is an option for them.
At the Mary Lanning Wound Center, all services, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, remain available. The Wound Center also is continuing to accept referrals for new patients from health care providers.
The Wound Center stresses the importance of current patients continuing their therapy.
"Wound care is considered an essential service," said Andrea Porter, Wound Center director. "Advanced wound care is essential — not elective — to protect the health of patients and prevent escalation of their disease."
Mental health patients continue to be admitted and seen on both an inpatient and outpatient basis. Outpatients are encouraged to meet with their providers at The Lanning Center for Behavioral Services through telehealth. The Lanning Center continues to take new referrals and can see those patients through telehealth, as well.
The social isolation, economic distress and other upheaval related to the COVID-19 pandemic are understood to add stress for many patients who already may be struggling with behavioral health issues.
"It is important that we continue to support our community's mental health during this pandemic, when many things are unknown and uncertain," said Kim Kern, MLH Behavioral Services director.
Additional stress is being felt widely in the community at this time, and extends to the health care workers, as well.
Mary Lanning employees who are having trouble coping can access mental health services through the Employee Assistance Program. Meanwhile, MLH licensed mental health professionals are available to the public through a 24-hour crisis line, 402-463-7711.
