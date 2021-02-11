Mary Lanning Healthcare is modifying its visitor guidelines to provide more flexibility as COVID-19 numbers trend downward in Hastings and the surrounding region.
Effective Feb. 15, hospital patients will be restricted to one visitor at a time, as opposed to one visitor for their entire hospital stay as the rule is now. So patients will be able to have multiple visitors, but those visitors must come at different times.
An exception is granted for minor patients, including neonatal intensive care patients and newborns, who are allowed visits by two healthy parents or guardians at a time
The change in guidelines applies only to the main MLH hospital building and not to MLH clinics or the hospital emergency room.
Screening of visitors continues at the north entrance. Masks still must be worn at all times inside the hospital.
Mary Lanning continues to prohibit visitors under age 19. Screening hours for visitors are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Surgery patients can have one healthy adult support person accompany them at the time of surgery. One visitor per patient is allowed on the nursing unit if the patient is admitted.
No visitors are allowed for patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
In extenuating circumstances, such as when a patient is near the end of life, has just had major surgery or requires additional support, temporary visitation terms may be granted. All exceptions must be approved by the patient’s care team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.