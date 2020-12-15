The chief medical officer at Mary Lanning Healthcare on Tuesday afternoon became the first hospital staff member to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
In a news release, Mary Lanning said Dr. Abel Luksan rolled up his sleeve around 3 p.m. and received the shot as several other frontline health care workers watched and applauded.
Luksan and the colleagues and co-workers who followed him all work with COVID-19 patients.
Mary Lanning expected to receive 195 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. The product started moving around the United States over the weekend after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it for emergency use Friday evening.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, delivered the vaccine to Mary Lanning Pharmarcy Director Debra Lee.
The Pfizer vaccine must be held at super-cold temperatures before it is thawed prior to use. Those being vaccinated receive an initial shot and then a second shot at a later date.
A determination has been made at the national level that frontline health care workers, including emergency medical services personnel, and residents and staff members at long-term care facilities should be at the head of the line for COVID-19 vaccinations, based on the risks associated with them becoming infected.
Mary Lanning said Tuesday that while details aren't yet available concerning when its next allocation of vaccine may arrive, the hospital plans to continue vaccinating health care workers as the supply allows.
According to South Heartland statistics, as of Monday a a total of 16 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at hospitals in the health district, which includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Those patients accounted for 42% of all inpatients being treated in the three hospitals, which include Mary Lanning, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior, and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
In a news release last week, Bever said a federal program is working with pharmacies to manage the distribution of vaccine to the long-term care facilities.
Following approval of the Pfizer product on Friday, the FDA is planning to take up consideration of a second vaccine, developed by Moderna, this week.
