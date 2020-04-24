Mary Lanning Healthcare is well positioned to meet the guidelines established by Gov. Pete Ricketts earlier this month to resume elective procedures on May 4.
Those guidelines state that hospitals can resume elective surgeries if they maintain 30% general bed availability, 30% ICU bed availability, 30% ventilator availability, and have a two-week supply of necessary personal protective equipment in their specific facility.
“As of now, we would, according to the governor’s guidelines, have the capacity to begin doing elective surgeries,” Eric Barber, Mary Lanning president and CEO, said. “We are targeting the May 4 date he put out as a time to start. Obviously, this is a very fluid situation that changes on a daily basis, so we will continue to monitor it as such.”
Barber spoke during a video news conference Friday morning with other local officials.
Also participating in the conference were Mayor Corey Stutte; Police Chief Adam Story; Fire Chief Brad Starling; and Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department.
As of Friday night, South Heartland’s four-county service district had four new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in addition to the 13 reported Thursday, bringing the district’s total to 126. That includes 119 cases in Adams County, four in Clay County and three in Webster County. Nuckolls County has yet to have any cases confirmed. So far, 75 South Heartland individuals have recovered.
Friday marked six days left of the governor’s “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy” campaign.
Bever promoted the governor’s six rules to “Keep Nebraska Healthy”:
- Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the 10-person limit.
- Socially distance from work. Work from home or use the 6-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
- Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.
- Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. No playgrounds.
- Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
- Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.
She said compliance with these rules is really the most important factor affecting success of the Nebraska plan to reduce the impact of COVID-19. State-directed health measures can be renewed or extended if Nebraska isn’t making enough progress in reducing community spread.
Barber said Mary Lanning currently has 10 positive COVID-19 patients, three of whom are on ventilators. Plus, Mary Lanning planned to add two more ventilators to its available equipment.
He said Mary Lanning started its first convalescent plasma treatment Thursday night, administering plasma from someone who had recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment to one of its critically ill patients. He said the hospital planned to initiate another treatment within 24 hours.
Bever was asked whether South Heartland would recommend garage sales not to take place as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I would just say that if we’re following the directed health measures we would try not to have any unnecessary or non-essential activities that would try to bring people together and give them the opportunity to unintentionally spread the disease,” Bever said.
Stutte encouraged the public to go to www.testnebraska.com and take the assessment on the website, which determines each individual’s at-risk level for COVID-19. Public participation at www.testnebraska.com also will help ensure there are enough tests for communities.
“I think this will help put a lot of things at ease as we move forward,” he said.
Story and Starling said Hastings’ first responders are continuing to provide full services.
“The one thing we are missing out on are those great, community interactive events we’re a part of all the time,” Story said.
He said officers have been able to drive by children’s houses on their birthdays, flashing lights and using public address systems on the patrol cars.
“The staff’s enjoying that, and it’s a fun time,” he said.
He thanked many community organizations, businesses and individuals who have provided support to the police department.
Starling said Hastings Fire and Rescue has received similar support.
He encouraged the public to continue to follow social distancing guidelines. He said first responders are wearing personal protective equipment when responding to emergencies.
“The better we follow these guidelines now the sooner we can get back to a sense of normalcy,” Starling said. “We’ve all had to make significant changes in how we do business and Hastings Fire and Rescue is no different.”
