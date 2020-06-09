Many hospital patients at Mary Lanning Healthcare once again are being allowed visitors under a relaxation of some restrictions in the hospital’s visitation policy related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Effective Monday, one healthy adult visitor will be allowed in most patients’ rooms at any given time. Immediate family members still are preferred.
Patients being treated for COVID-19 still won’t be allowed visitors.
In special circumstances, such as when a patient is near death or has come out of major surgery, exceptions may be granted.
Very few visitors have been allowed at Mary Lanning or other area hospitals since the COVID-19 emergency came to the fore in March.
Now, with the local COVID-19 situation seemingly under control (Mary Lanning had just one patient with the disease in the hospital as of June 5), and with statewide guidelines aimed at thwarting the spread of the virus being relaxed in a number of respects, Mary Lanning is adjusting its policies, also.
A number of important restrictions will remain in place for the time being, however.
Here’s a list of updated visitation rules announced by the hospital in a news release Monday:
- Visitors should continue to use the North Entrance only. (The main entrance on the east side of the building has been closed to visitors for weeks.)
- Visiting hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on weekends.
- One healthy adult visitor (immediate family preferred) is allowed in the patient room at a time.
- No visitors under age 18 are allowed.
- Minor patients, neonatal intensive care unit patients and newborns are allowed two healthy parents/guardians at a time.
- One healthy adult support person is allowed for surgery patients at the time of surgery. One visitor per patient is allowed on the nursing unit if the patient is admitted.
- No visitors will be allowed for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
- In extenuating circumstances, such as imminent end-of-life situations, after major surgery or patients requiring extra support, temporary visitation terms may be granted. The patient’s care
- team must approve all exceptions.
- Clinical staff has the authority to monitor the number of visitors and restrict visitation as needed to meet the patient’s needs.
- All visitors will continue to be screened when entering the hospital. Screening will be minimized, however, with visitors being asked, “Have you felt ill or had symptoms of an illness within the last 24 hours?” Also, visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the building.
In its first update since June 4, the South Heartland District Health Department announced Monday evening that only one additional new case of COIVID-19 had been confirmed in the four-county health district in that timeframe.
The new patient is an Adams County woman in her 20s.
Since March 18, Adams County has recorded 278 cases of COVID-19 among its residents. Clay County has recorded 24 cases; Webster, five; and Nuckolls, one, for a districtwide running tally of 308. The district has seen 11 deaths, all among Adams County residents.
For the week of May 31-June 6, the “positivity rate” for the district — the number of new confirmed positive cases as a percentage of the total number of tests administered — was 2.1%. That rate was steady with the previous week’s.
“We continue to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties,” said South Heartland Executive Director Michele Bever. “Anyone who has symptoms should self-isolate and we direct close contacts to quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms.”
With testing opportunities more readily available than they were several weeks ago, the health department also urges district residents to go ahead and be tested for the infection.
“We encourage people to get tested for COVID-19, especially those in high risk groups and those who are experiencing symptoms,” Bever said.
TestNebraska will be in Hastings at the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave., from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday. The testing is conducted by trained personnel from the Nebraska National Guard.
To take the assessment and schedule an appointment through TestNebraska, go to the website website TestNebraska.com/en for English, and TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish.
“More testing helps us know the level of the COVID-19 virus in our communities and helps us reduce the spread of the disease,” Bever said.
As of Monday evening, Nebraska’s statewide running tally of positive COVID-19 cases to date was 15,752, with 188 fatalities, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.