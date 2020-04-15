As the Hastings area sees increasing clinical activity related to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, Mary Lanning Healthcare is thanking community residents, organizations and businesses for their generosity to those on the front lines fighting the outbreak.
The independent nonprofit hospital has seen donations of cash and materials coming from many directions within Hastings and the surrounding area, intended to help frontline hospital workers and help keep them safe from infection.
“This is a shining example of how the community can support MLH and its efforts to provide the best care we can,” said Eric Barber, Mary Lanning president and CEO, in a news release Wednesday morning. “We are thankful for the donations.”
Maurices, a clothing store chain with a location in Hastings, has donated $5,000 to the Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation earmarked for essential supplies for frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.
The donation is part of a national effort by Maurices, which has a presence in more than 900 communities across the United States and Canada. A letter from the retailer informing MLH of the contribution praises the work of the “heroes” working for Mary Lanning.
“We recognize that Mary Lanning Healthcare is made up of amazing health care heroes who are entirely focuses on saving lives and helping people heal during this pandemic,” the letter reads. “You are a precious and valuable resource.”
Pacha Soap Co., a Hastings firm, was one of the first local businesses to reach out to the hospital as the COVID-19 crisis developed, MLH said. In an initiative dubbed as “We Got This,” the company has turned its attention for now to producing alcohol-based hand sanitizer, which it has provided in bulk to to the hospital as we as gifts of soaps for health care workers over the past few weeks.
“The company has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic from the beginning,” Barber said. “We appreciate their efforts.”
Many hands in and around Hastings have helped to alleviate concerns about the availability of masks for use at Mary Lanning.
Hastings resident Sue Brown, who has a studio at Calico Cottage downtown, rounded up volunteers to sew face masks and shoe covers using materials donated by Vern Powers. About 1,500 of the masks and 60 pairs of shoe covers already have been delivered to the hospital.
Brown and several other individuals put together kits to make the health care-grade masks. The kits included step-by-step instructions.
Mary Lanning also has received donations of sewn cloth face coverings from many local residents and other sources. John Bonham, the MLH Materials Management director, and the MLH Auxiliary are among those involved in collecting and distributing the face covers to non-clinical workers.
The MLH Auxiliary, a group powered by community volunteers, also put a dent in the hospital’s need for protective supplies by connecting Mary Lanning with a supply of scrub uniforms from a California company.
Julie Rothfuss represented the Auxiliary in filling out paperwork as part of an application for a donation from Barco Uniforms. Business World Supply in Hastings, which purchases scrubs from the company, saw the offer on the Barco website and alerted MLH to the opportunity.
Five hundred new pair of scrubs from Barco were delivered to the Auxiliary recently and are being distributed to many frontline workers.
Other recent donations, as reported by Bonham, have included:
Several masks, face shields, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes from Hastings Public Schools
Hand sanitizer from Adams Central Public Schools
A drum of hand sanitizer from Nebraska Prime
N95 masks and Tyvex suits from Cardinal Construction in Doniphan
N95 masks from Green Cover Seed near Bladen
Masks from Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
Face shields and face masks from Flatwater Technologies, Dr. Dietze and Shabri LLC
The Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation has established a designated COVID-19 Fund and is accepting donations from anyone interested.
Most recently, the foundation accepted a contribution from an anonymous donor for meals for Environmental Services staff members whose job is to keep the facilities clean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.