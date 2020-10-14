Prompted by increasing numbers of cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Hastings and the surrounding region, Mary Lanning Healthcare once again is revising its visitor policy.
MLH announced the adjustments in a news release Wednesday morning. The rules as revised will remain in effect until further notice to protect patients, visitors and staff.
“The MLH Executive Team wants to thank the community for following the rules and keeping everyone safe,” the news release states.
Inpatients at the hospital may be visited by only one person per hospital stay. The one allowed visitor is to be designated at the time of admission. That visitor may leave and re-enter the hospital once per day.
Patients being seen in the emergency room may have one person with them, at the discretion of the emergency department staff.
Pediatric Unit patients may be visited to two parents or guardians, who may leave and re-enter the hospital once per day.
Surgery patients may be accompanied by one visitor or guardian.
Patients in the Behavorial Services Unit may have one approved visitor per patient stay during scheduled visiting hours. The approved visitor is to be designated at the time of the patient’s admission.
Diagnostic Services patients may not have visitors except when the patient has a disability that requires a support person.
No visitors under age 19 are allowed, and photo identification may be required to verify age.
All designated visitors will be screened through the hospital’s North Entrance each time they enter. This also applies to staff who wish to visit an inpatient.
All visitors are required to wear a face mask and keep it on for the duration of their visits.
