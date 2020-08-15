As had been announced previously, Mary Lanning Healthcare is about to become a host site for drive-through testing for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-019, through the TestNebraska initiative.
Three sample collection sessions will be offered in the coming week for those who have been deemed eligible through the TestNebraska assessment process. The sessions are 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 22. A combined total of up to 160 people can be tested during the course of the week.
Only patients who have been received a TestNebraska appointment confirmation or QR code will be tested. Those wishing to be assessed for eligibility should visit www.TestNebraska.com.
Individuals with appointments for testing should enter the Mary Lanning campus at the east entrance off Kansas Avenue and follow the signs.
Terri Brown, MLH laboratory services director, said a new sample collection schedule will be released weekly.
TestNebraska is an initiative of the state of Nebraska in partnership with private vendors and participating health care organizations across the state.
