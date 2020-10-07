In an email sent Wednesday afternoon to city staff, as well as local media, Mayor Corey Stutte confirmed he contracted COVID-19, but stated he is no longer contagious.
He wrote that he has been out of quarantine since Sept. 29.
“My family had COVID-19,” he wrote. “It started with what I thought was my usual fall ragweed voice change, headaches and minor fatigue, which I just thought was stress related. Then a fog set in. Two and a half weeks ago the really bad symptoms started and we went into quarantine. We weren’t sure if it was the flu or COVID, but discovered it was COVID.”
Stutte experienced that fog while presiding over the Sept. 14 Hastings City Council meeting, making concentration difficult.
He wrote in a follow-up email to the Tribune that his wife, Laura, experienced the same symptoms.
He was in quarantine during the council’s Sept. 28 meeting, which Council President Paul Hamelink led.
“Luckily, our fevers broke and we were able to come out of quarantine after consulting with the health department — again, we are not contagious,” Stutte wrote. “We’ve been told that we will experience shortness of breath, fatigue and fogginess for a while and I’m here to reiterate that this virus should not be taken lightly.”
He wrote that, to his knowledge, no other city officials have tested positive.
He stated it has been 203 days since the first case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus disease, was announced in the Hastings community.
“Over the past 29 weeks, we’ve been through a lot,” he wrote. “We’ve been through a first wave of COVID-19 with changes to operations and we’ve seen somewhat of a return to normal. Unfortunately, it appears we are in a second wave and I want to reiterate that we are in a battle.”
From his firsthand experience, Stutte wrote, he knows the viral infection is nothing to take lightly.
“The reason I want to share this with you is that as we head into this second wave, it is important that everyone carefully monitors their symptoms and continues to practice social distancing, wear masks when in public and wash their hands,” he wrote. “I don’t want you to experience the symptoms that my family suffered through and the lingering issues we continue to deal with.”
Stutte wrote that he is encouraged by the great things people in Hastings are doing to serve the community.
“Thanks for all you do for our community and please stay safe and alert as we continue to fight COVID-19,” he wrote.
