Mayor released from hospital
Less than three days after being admitted to the hospital following a medical incident, Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte was discharged to return home Thursday.
Stutte announced his dismissal from Mary Lanning Healthcare in a post on his mayor’s Facebook page around midday.
“Thanks to your prayers and to the great staff at Mary Lanning Healthcare, I was discharged today,” Stutte wrote. “I still have some recovery in front of me, but I am glad to be home.”
He included a photo of himself posing outside a hospital entrance, a smile on his face.
In a news release from the city on Tuesday, Stutte, 39, announced he had been taken to the intensive care unit at Mary Lanning Monday evening following an incident at his home.
The situation included a fall, a seizure, atrial fibrillation and bleeding on the brain, Stutte reported. He attributed the incident to long-term effects of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Stutte tested positive for COVID-19 in September. He was released from quarantine on Sept. 29.
Missing juvenile
Authorities are searching for a juvenile who has been missing since Jan. 13.
Savannah Brooke Ford, 17, of Hastings is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. She is a white female with red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, gray sweat pants carrying a black- and white Adidas backpack. Her hair may have changed color.
Anyone with information on Ford’s whereabouts should contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, 402-461-7181.
The juvenile’s name has been published with permission from the parents or guardian.
Anti-abortion service
A Memorial Service for Victims of Abortion will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at Peace Lutheran Church, Ninth Street and California Avenue.
Masks and social distancing will be observed.
The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person. Go to: youtube/peace lutheran church hastings nebr or to the church’s website, www.peacelutheranhastings.org. Click the “Sermons” tab at the top of the page.
Possible homicide
OMAHA — Police are investigating the death of a man in southeastern Omaha as a homicide.
Officers were called to Highland Tower just before 4 a.m. Wednesday to check on a person’s welfare, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a man dead on the Omaha Housing Authority property. Police did not immediately release the man’s name or other details, including how he died.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Police are asking the public for any information on the death. Police said tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.