The Nebraska Medical Association on Wednesday issued a statement asking businesses throughout the state to help local physicians and hospitals mitigate a shortage of needed supplies in the midst of the crisis with the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
NMA is an advocacy organization with about 3,000 physicians, residents and medical students among its members.
The news release follows:
[LINCOLN, NE March 25, 2020] Nebraska Medical Association’s member physicians are calling on all industries to help fulfill an identified need of medical supplies for local physician clinics and hospitals statewide. The NMA is requesting any business that may have a bulk supply of medical equipment, such as surgical masks, N95 masks, eye protection, medical grade disposable gloves, and scrubs, to donate these much-needed supplies.
Small physician clinics and hospitals are running short on supplies and are requesting your assistance during this COVID-19 crisis. Examples of businesses that may have access to such supplies are dental clinics, tattoo parlors, nail salons, manufacturing companies, and construction companies. Contact your local physician clinic or hospital to make arrangements to drop off needed supplies.
