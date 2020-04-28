Memorial Day service canceled
The Adams County Veterans Service Office announced Tuesday that the Memorial Day services at Parkview Cemetery and Sunset Gardens have been canceled, according to a press release.
In addition to no outside services, American flags won’t be placed by organizations around the Memorial Circle or veterans’ gravesides.
The Adams County Veterans Service Office plans to construct a memorial tribute to veterans on its Facebook page that weekend.
