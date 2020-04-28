Memorial Day Speaker
Colonel Frederic Drummond delivers the keynote address during the Memorial Day Program May 30, 2017, at Parkview Cemetery. This year's Memorial Day programs have ben cancelled.

 Amy Roh

The Adams County Veterans Service Office announced Tuesday that the Memorial Day services at Parkview Cemetery and Sunset Gardens have been cancelled, according to a press release issued Tuesday. 

In addition to no outside services, American flags will not be placed by organizations around the Memorial Circle or veterans' graveside.

The Adams County Veterans Service Office plans to construct a memorial tribute to veterans on their Facebook page that weekend. 

