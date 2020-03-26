The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for social distancing to further prevent the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease have drastically changed the way people are living their lives.
With COVID-19 spreading in the United States, citizens have been given a strong shove to remain at home and limit social interactions to the grocery store and the internet.
Social gatherings aren’t supposed to involve more than 10 people, spaced roughly six to eight feet apart at that.
Many places of business have drawn back their hours of operation or closed completely, except those deemed essential.
Social distancing has taken many things away from us. The practice, taken more seriously by some than others, can have varying effects, not only physically, but psychologically.
For people who rely on some form of mental health support, which is nearly 1 in 5 adults according to 2017 data from the CDC, it’s been a time of serious adjustment.
During this period of social distance, mental health professionals, like many others, are scrambling to adapt and apply methods to tend to the needs of their clients. The signs point toward technology.
Those at South Central Behavioral Services are doing what they can to provide the services their clients need during this difficult time.
“We want to give them that sense of normalcy while all of the chaos is going on,” said Sarah Hock, outpatient program director at SCBS.
While offices still are open for the time being, Hock said, much of SCBS’s services will be delivered through a program called TeleHealth, which is “secure, web-based therapy” that can be performed remotely through computers or mobile devices.
“It’s very secure,” Hock said. “It’s just client and therapist.”
If clients are unable to use TeleHeath, a phone call will suffice. But the main focus, Hock said, is to maintain that interpersonal connection between the two parties.
Doxy, a telemedicine software that uses webcams, helps bridge that gap.
“The therapist and client log into a website and each have their waiting room, essentially,” Hock said. “So if you wanted to see me, you’d log into Sarah’s waiting room ... The therapist lets you enter the room, so to speak, and then it’s face-to-face with the client.
“I think it’s an adjustment on both sides, for the therapist and the client. But I also think the clients have a sense of relief that they know they can still have their therapist and still have that session and still get that sense of normalcy during this time.”
Hock emphasized that South Central still uses a 24-hour crisis phone line during this time, but Doxy has aided in that aspect, as well, for coverage of its 22-county region.
“We’ve had access to Doxy for our crisis response therapists for quite some time,” Hock said. “So if one of our therapists gets called to a town that’s 45 minutes way, rather than having to drive and have the person in crisis wait 45 minutes, we have been able to use this for crisis things.
“We hadn’t used (Doxy) for outpatient before, so when this all came about, and really with all the regulations on social distancing and limiting contact, this was a really seamless transition to get it doing.”
Hock said SCBS just implemented the system at the beginning of this week so it may be too soon to tell how well it’s working and how well clients like it.
“Our therapists have done a wonderful job of reaching out, calling their clients saying, ‘This is what we’re going to, does this work for you?’ “ Hock said.
South Central Behavioral Services is accepting new clients during this time, as well, and allowing patients in-office visits, but following the CDC’s guidelines.
“We’re trying to schedule clients so that there are not multiple people in the waiting room at the same time,” Hock said. “For the sake of our clients and staff, we can’t just close our doors and be done. But we want to try to keep everyone healthy and safe. We made the decision to go to the TeleHealth, and it’s been perfect. We don’t have a set time right now, just until everything calms down a little bit.”
For those people who may not be diagnosed with a mental illness but feel heightened anxiety, depression, or feelings of hopelessness and despair during this time, Hock recommends reaching out to local resources for support and talking with somebody who can help.
“We also post resources and links on our Facebook page regularly to offer tips and tricks on how to manage things,” Hock said. “Maybe it gets to those people who aren’t coming in, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.