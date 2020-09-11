Some Hastings city offices that have not reopened to the public since the advent of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic now are in the process of doing so.
Some city facilities reopened in June and July after being closed since March, but others remained unavailable for in-person customer service. That will change Monday, the city said in a news release Friday.
Beginning Monday morning, the public will be able to enter the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., to conduct business with offices including the administration and development services departments. Masks are required.
Since March, those departments have been serving the public through telephone and e-mail and through drive-up transactions and meetings by appointment only.
Meanwhile, the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave., will return to its regular computer time limits and study room reservation policy. Two, 60-minute computer sessions will be allowed per patron per day. The 100-person limit on occupancy of the building also will be lifted effective Monday.
Library programming will remain primarily online for the time being, but officials are expecting to transition back to in-person programming in the near future, the city said.
The Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave., will continue for now with its reduced schedule of hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
The museum is closed Mondays and Thursdays for cleaning. In addition, the museum staff cleans around the building regularly on days when the building is open to visitors.
Most museum programming will remain online for now, but plans call for resumption of in-person programming soon.
The business office at Hastings Utilities, 1228 N. Denver Ave., remains closed pending completion of construction of its new drive-through. Customers still can receive services online or by telephone.
In addition, cash utility payments still can be made at the drive-through window on the east side of the City Building downtown. Payments also may be made online or through utility drop boxes located around town — including next to the north door of the City Building and on the circle drive around Fisher Fountain outside HU headquarters.
Masks must be worn by members of the public conducting business in person at all city buildings, including the City Building, Hastings Utilities, Hastings Museum, Hastings Public Library, Hastings Fire & Rescue stations, Hastings Police Department headquarters, and the city Parks and Recreation Department office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.