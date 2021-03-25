More than one-quarter of the South Heartland Health District now have received at least one dose of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The district health department reported in a news release Thursday night on the COVID-19 vaccination status of the four-county health district. Executive Director Michele Bever said 26% of South Heartland residents had received at least one dose of one of the vaccine products that provide protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
“Our district has approximately 45,200 residents, and nearly 12,000 of them have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” she said. “By county, 25% of Adams County residents, 28% of Clay County residents, 27% of Nuckolls County residents, and 30% of Webster County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Bever said 15% of the district’s population had either received both doses of a two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or had received the single-dose Janssen vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson with help from rival drugmaker Merck.
“By county, 13% of Adams County residents, 17% of Clay County residents, 21% of Nuckolls County residents, and 19.5% of Webster County residents have received both doses of a two-dose series or received the single-dose vaccine and are either fully vaccinated or will be considered fully vaccinated within the next two weeks,” Bever said.
An individual is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after receiving his or her final dose.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released recommendations for fully vaccinated people. According to the recommendations, individuals who are fully vaccinated may visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing. They may also visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease without wearing masks/face coverings or physical distancing.
CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people continue to take precautions in public like wearing masks and physical distancing.
Avoiding the three Cs still applies,” Bever said. “Avoid crowded places, close contact, and confined spaces. It is still important to wear masks that cover our noses and mouths, to stay home when we are sick, to disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects, to wash our hands, to get tested if we have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and to get the COVID vaccine when it is our turn.”
The South Heartland district saw 16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed through laboratory testing Tuesday through Thursday.
The new cases bring to 4,577 the total number of cases recorded in Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties since March 18, 2020.
Of that number, 4,400 had been classified as recovered as of Thursday. The district’s death toll stands at 68.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The health department’s offices are in Hastings.
The district health department continues to work through Phase 2A under the state’s vaccination plan, focusing on shots for individuals age 50-64 while also continuing to inoculate older individuals and certain categories of essential workers.
