The South Heartland District Health Department issued the following news release Saturday:
Hastings, Neb – South Heartland District Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing on Monday and Tuesday, May 11-12, 2020. This will be a Nebraska National Guard testing event and is a resource shared with SHDHD through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). This event is not associated with the TestNebraska program.
Individuals will be tested on a “first come, first served” basis for the first 150 South Heartland residents age 18 and over who register at the South Heartland website.
Priority will be given to residents of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster Counties who are health care workers, first responders, or work in a critical infrastructure business, or anyone who is having symptoms (including one or more of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, chills, muscle ache, or loss of taste or smell), or anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
To reserve your test, please register on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. If you are among the first 150 to register, you will receive further instructions by email from SHDHD on Monday morning, May 11, 2020, between 8:00 am and 10:00 am. If you do not receive the instructions on Monday morning, that means you are on a waiting list and will be contacted if there are openings.
Increased COVID-19 testing will help health officials understand the level of the virus in our communities and keep people, families, and communities safe from the spread of the disease.
South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/corona-virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska's coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
