With so many educational and governmental activities disrupted by the need for social distancing related to the novel coronavirus disease, constituents may wonder what’s going on with Nebraska Extension programming locally.
Extension staff in Adams County and surrounding counties continue to work and adapt to the current circumstances, still committed to the mission of information transfer from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to local residents and communities.
Nebraska Extension deals not just with farm and garden issues and 4-H, but across a broad spectrum of knowledge useful to producers, consumers, educators, families and youth in keeping with UNL’s mission as Nebraska’s Land Grant university. Support for the outreach comes from the university, local county governments and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
To help spread the word about what is new and continuing with Nebraska Extension at this time, several faculty and staff members have contributed short stories summarizing their areas of expertise. Those summaries, with light editing, follow:
Crops and horticulture
With the arrival of spring, farmers have completed most of their winter education programs and have been preparing to plant their crops.
The COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed how Nebraska Extension provides programs to help farmers. All face-to-face workshops have been canceled, and internet program options have been emphasized. Farmers who need to complete pesticide safety education certification are still able to do this via the state pesticide office webpage http://pested.unl.edu.
Extension offices across Nebraska continue to respond to crop production and horticulture questions. People are requested to call or send an email to their local Extension office with their questions or pictures that detail their situation.
Ron Seymour, UNL Extension educator in Adams, Webster, Franklin, and Kearney counties, responds to field crop questions and, with the help of Pat Evans, Adams County horticulture aide, finds answers to lawn, garden and tree questions. Arrangements can be made for farm and lawn visits on a limited basis as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
Spring is the time for crop Extension educators to help farmers install research plots and plan summer crop programs. Seymour is developing on-farm research projects such as evaluating the value of cover crops and crop production products. He also is installing several pollinator habitat demonstrations. One is located adjacent to the Republican River east of Guide Rock, and another is outside the Raising Nebraska Building on the grounds of the Nebraska State Fair. In addition, he is working on plans for the UNL exhibit for Husker Harvest Days.
Spring is also a busy time for gardeners. Seymour and Evans have been answering an increasing number of questions. They are also working with UNL Master Gardeners to provide oversight for cleaning demonstration gardens and trimming trees at Hastings Highland Park Arboretum.
Beef systems
Sydney O’Daniel is the beef systems educator for Adams County and seven other south central counties. O’Daniel’s goals include helping farmers and ranchers improve the efficiency in which they raise their cattle and foster land stewardship through research produced by the University of Nebraska. Typically, O’Daniel would be planning workshops, seminars, and trainings to help educate farmers and ranchers on improved management practices and systems.
However, the University of Nebraska has ordered all face-to-face programming to be suspended until further notice and issued a direct order for educators to work remotely from home. With this, O’Daniel has had to postpone programming and switch gears to promoting extension online. By chance, this happens to be a very busy time for cattle producers as many are calving and preparing to plant if they happen to farm, as well. This time of year is typically slower for beef systems educators as their clientele are in the midst of their “busy season.”
Nevertheless, O’Daniel continues to work her bi-monthly email bulletin to keep producers up to date on changes in rules and regulations for farms or ranches during the coronavirus epidemic. O’Daniel also is working with neighboring beef Educators to produce seasonally relevant webinars for beef producers to watch from the comfort of their homes as well as educational flyers that can be received via email. The beef educator team is also taking this time to “beef up” their knowledge of critical beef production subject matter by participating in weekly trainings and assignments organized by UNL beef specialists. O’Daniel hopes to plan a zoom webinar with UNL specialists as a virtual “bull pen session” for producers to ask questions and discuss the challenges they may be facing this spring.
O’Daniel is available via email at Sydney.odaniel@unl.edu and by phone at the Webster County Courthouse, 402-746–3417. Visit the UNL Beefwatch website for monthly articles written by beef educators statewide. https://beef.unl.edu/beefwatch
Nebraska 4-H
While there is a lot of unknown, one thing is for certain: Nebraska 4-H and local 4-H programs are thinking about the needs and well-being of their members and communities. Nebraska Extension teams joined together to provide unique opportunities for their 4-H members and friends.
Nebraska 4-H is using technology to connect and serve the needs of youth and families.
For state programs and resources, visit https://4h.unl.edu/virtual-home-learning. Local school educational programs are still available upon request and will be taught virtually, either recorded or live. To view the School Educational Programs available by Adams County Extension, visit https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/adams/school-educational-programs/
Beth Janning is the Adams/Webster 4-H Youth Development extension educator with Nebraska Extension. Janning's focus includes Adams and Webster county 4-H programs as well as serving as a co-leader for the Consumer Confidence in Food Supply Issue Team and a core member of the Science, Technology, Engineering & Math Careers Issue Team. She provides local programs with the School Educational Programs, after-school 4-H programs and traditional 4-H program pieces while contributing and teaching with statewide programs. She additionally is the local contact and teacher for the University of Nebraska’s Next Chapter program.
Julie Ochsner is the Adams County extension assistant with Nebraska Extension. Julie works primarily with the Adams County 4-H program that encompasses 4-H members, adult leaders and volunteers along with serving the schools through School Education Programs and after-school 4-H programs. She also works with adults through FCE Clubs developing and delivering the BInterested program monthly.
Janning and Ochsner have adjusted programming for families to connect with them. They are working in conjunction with other educators both statewide and on a county level to deliver programs.
Any updates on summer events received from the University of Nebraska, Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Nebraska 4-H will be communicated. At this time, the extent to having summer activities is unknown.
They are fielding many questions regarding the purchase of 4-H project animals and supplies for 4-H projects. Although 4-H projects can be a significant financial investment, they still serve as valuable learning opportunities for children. Additionally, 4-H projects and exhibit work can give children a sense of normalcy.
Statewide programing can be accessed at:
Living Room Learning (target audience: third through fifth grade) — https://4h.unl.edu/living-room-learning
Boredom Busters Challenge (target audience: sixth through eighth grade) — https://4h.unl.edu/news/join-us-boredom-buster-challenges
Virtual Field Trips (target audience: ninth through 12th grade) — https://4h.unl.edu/virtual-field-trips
On Demand and Self Pace Activities and Resources — https://4h.unl.edu/virtual-home-learning
4-H & Friends Exploration Facebook Event — https://go.unl.edu/friends
If you have questions regarding the above opportunities, please contact Beth Janning (elizabeth.janning@unl.edu), or Julie Ochsner (julie.ochsner@unl.edu), at the Adams County Extension Office.
The Learning Child
Lynn DeVries is the Learning Child educator for Adams County and 10 surrounding counties with Nebraska Extension. The goal of DeVries's programs is to empower all adults who care for young children by providing high-quality professional development that sets the stage for lifelong learning, discovery, and success. The Learning Child (TLC) is here to help take what is learned from professional development and research and put it into practice.
Since the directive to maintain safe social distancing, DeVries was forced to cancel a few programs that were designed to be demonstrative and hands on such as four developmentally appropriate block play trainings in her region. She has, however, successfully moved several of her programs that were in progress, such as Management Training for Childcare Directors and Circle of Security Parenting, to a Zoom webinar format.
DeVries has been able to maintain her role in early childhood coaching with child care providers and has partnered with the statewide Learning Child team to produce new programs for children and families such as “A Beautiful Day,” a virtual early childhood space designed to connect with children and families in Nebraska and across the world. UNL faculty and collaborators like DeVries, have created this space as a way to share ideas, to foster learning and play, and to support caregivers experiencing physical distancing. The team is creating and adding more videos on a regular basis. This space is a safe video based platform with no ads, to share ideas, foster learning and play, and to support all adults caring for children who are experiencing physical distancing. cehs.unl.edu/abeautifulday
DeVries is now working on the COVID-19 Childcare response team with multiple statewide partners with work led by the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. The most immediate goal will be to develop an Emergency Childcare resource and referral to roll out in the next week.
DeVries says she is definitely missing the in-person client contacts and that she is always here to help. She welcomes calls and emails through the Adams County Extension office.
A link to many of The Learning Child resources for Families and Early childhood professionals in this time of crisis is available in a one page resource here. unl.box.com/v/2020ChildrenYouthSD
Nutrition Education
Angie Katzberg and Alise Verhage, with the Adams County Nutrition Education Program, have emailed resources and activities to the elementary teachers at HPS that they are able to include in the weekly packets they are making available to the students.
Verhage teaches monthly nutrition classes at The Bridge and has transitioned to an online Zoom class starting April 24. She also is a trainer with the GO NAP SACC (Nutrition and Physical Activity Self-Assessment in Child Care) program and is currently working with a home child care to continue their process of meeting the goals they have set to improve their best practices in the areas of nutrition and physical activity.
Katzberg and Verhage are a part of a state NEP team workgroup working on putting together online videos/classes on nutrition for adults that will be available through social media outlets.
