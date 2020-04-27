The state of Nebraska on Monday overtook neighboring Kansas in the total number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, that have been confirmed since the infection first was known to be in the two states several weeks ago.
As of Monday evening, Nebraska has confirmed 3,358 cases of the infection, compared to 3,328 in Kansas.
Kansas still has seen more than twice as many fatalities from COVID-19, however, registering 120 deaths compared to 55 in Nebraska.
The South Heartland Public Health Department on Monday night announced 13 new cases have been confirmed in the four-county district: 12 in Adams County and one in Clay County. South Heartland reported 128 confirmed cases in Adams County on Sunday night.
The new cases in Adams County include nine women ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s and three men, all in their 20s. The new Clay County case is a woman in her 20s.
The additional cases bring the districtwide total to 149, with 140 in Adams County, six in Clay County and three in Webster County. Nuckolls County still has no confirmed cases.
As of Friday, 75 COVID-19 patients in the South Heartland district had recovered. The health department reported the district’s second death related to the infection on Sunday. Both of the deceased have been Adams County residents.
In the Central District Health Department, which serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, the total positive case tally increased from 931 on Sunday to 954 on Monday.
The districtwide death toll related to COVID-19 in the Central district stands at 25 and includes deaths in both Hall and Hamilton counties. A subheadline on a story in Monday’s edition of the Tribune incorrectly indicated all 25 of the deceased have been Hall County residents; several have been from Hamilton County.
In the Public Health Solutions health district, which borders South Heartland on the east, the first positive case in Jefferson County was announced on Sunday, bringing the total for the five-county district to 91. By Monday night, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ dashboard with statewide COVID-19 information showed Jefferson County with two cases, but the health department hadn’t announced an additional case there.
Among Tribland counties in the PHS district, Fillmore County showed one case and Thayer County still showed zero on the state dashboard as of Monday night.
Of the 60 cases in Saline County as of Sunday night, 47 are associated with the Smithfield Foods plant at Crete, Public Health Solutions said. Gage County had 29 cases as of Sunday.
In the Two Rivers Public Health District, which covers seven counties to the west of South Heartland, 41 new cases were reported on Monday, including 35 in Dawson County, six in Buffalo County and one in Phelps County. The districtwide total case tally now stands at 503, including 392 in Dawson County, 94 in Buffalo, eight in Gosper, four in Kearney, three in Franklin, two in Phelps and zero in Harlan.
In Kansas, the Smith County Health Department had good news to report on Monday, announcing that its two COVID-19 patients had completed their quarantine and isolation period, and that those patients’ close contacts also can consider their quarantine period ended.
However, the entire state of Kansas remains under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly.
Jewell County in Kansas, which along with Smith County is in the Tribune’s coverage area, has reported four positive cases.
In the South Heartland District, Michele Bever, health department executive director, said Monday night that the Nebraska National Guard had tested 136 people at a limited testing event in Hastings earlier in the day. Additional testing is to be conducted Tuesday as part of an initiative made possible by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The testing is for health care workers, responders, critical infrastructure personnel, and vulnerable and at-risk individuals, Bever said.
“The test results will provide an opportunity to determine the spread of the virus in some of our critical infrastructure sectors and will help us to understand level of the virus in the community in general,” she said.
South Heartland is encouraging area residents to continue with social distancing and other precautionary measures to help thwart the spread of the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.