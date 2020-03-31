An association of Nebraska and southwestern Iowa nonprofit organizations on Tuesday announced results of a poll gauging nonprofit leaders' expectations as to how the novel coronavirus disease pandemic will squeeze their operations.
OMAHA, Neb. (March 31, 2020) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for vital nonprofit services has increased during a time when public health, jobs and resources have been impacted. The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM), a state association that represents more than 650 nonprofit organizations in Nebraska and southwest Iowa, recently completed a poll of nonprofit leaders to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on the nonprofit community. Key findings of the Nonprofit Pulse Poll show that a majority of nonprofits anticipate significant operational impact during a time in which demand for their services is heightened.
“Nonprofits protect society’s most vulnerable people by providing food, shelter, care and support to the people most affected by COVID-19. NAM’s Nonprofit Pulse Poll will provide government, philanthropy and corporate sector decision-makers access to valuable data regarding the overall impact of the pandemic on the region’s nonprofit sector,” said NAM CEO Anne Hindery.
NAM’s poll, conducted between March 16 and March 19, collected responses from more than 500 nonprofit leaders who were asked to estimate the current and anticipated level of impact COVID-19 is having on nonprofit services, programs and operations. The poll found that nonprofits are stepping up without hesitation to serve their communities to protect public health and to support their own employees. However, COVID-19 has made the mission of nonprofits more challenging due to the following economic, health, and social fallout from the need to contain the virus:
• 56% of responding nonprofits are anticipating significant impact to their programs and sustainability, while 39% are anticipating moderate impact.
• While demand for nonprofit services is increasing, nonprofits may be restricted in their ability to respond due to the immediate need of supplies, staffing, volunteers and resources from government, philanthropic and business entities.
• More than 90% of nonprofits have canceled or postponed events. With very limited reserves, many nonprofits rely on earned income and fundraising events to sustain their missions. While fewer programs may slow the spread of COVID-19, it also means that nonprofits will be hindered in serving their clients.
One in 11 Nebraskans works for a nonprofit, and several of these organizations serve individuals hit hardest by job loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We strengthen the collective voice, leadership and capacity of nonprofit organizations enriching the quality of community life throughout Nebraska and Western Iowa. To achieve this mission for our growing base of nonprofit organizations, NAM shares nonprofit questions, challenges and ideas with state government, foundations and corporate decision-makers. We recommend nonprofits share their stories and contact local elected officials to insist they do more to support the ability of charitable nonprofits to serve and survive the pandemic and its economic effects.
With over 13,000 nonprofits, Nebraska has more nonprofits per 1,000 people than the United States overall, the majority of which operate with less than $250,000 in net assets. For more information on the financial impact of the nonprofit sector on the state economy, download NAM’s 2019 Nonprofit Economic Impact Report at www.nonprofitam.org/EconomicImpactReport.
