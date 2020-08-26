Despite a sharp week-over-week increase in its test positivity rate, the South Heartland District Health Department was able to maintain a steady reading for this week on a “risk dial” assessing the likelihood of additional spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The district’s reading for this week, based on conditions for the week that ended Aug. 22, is 1.9, at the high end of the moderate risk range on the dial. The reading is unchanged from the previous week.
The district’s test positivity rate for last week jumped to 8.2% from 4.4% for the week prior, and the three-week rolling average positivity rate increased to 6.7% from 5.5%. The positivity rate is the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the four-county health district in a given week as a percentage of the total number of tests administered that week.
Prior to the week of Aug. 9-15, when it dropped from 5.7% to 5.5%, the district’s three-week average positivity rate had increased for eight consecutive weeks.
The health department received 220 lab testing reports for district residents last week — down 43% from the 388 received in the previous week. The number of test samples collected from one week to the next varies based on multiple factors, and that causes some people to question how much significance to place on changes in the rate when they occur.
The positivity rate is just one factor taken into account when determining the district’s weekly risk dial reading, however. Factors that improved last week included the average number of positive contacts per positive individual (a decrease), the average time elapsed from the onset of symptoms to a patient’s isolation (a decrease), and turnaround time for laboratory results. More lab results were returned within two days last week than had been previously.
In addition to the positivity rate, factors pushing the risk dial upward included the percentage of new cases for which the source of exposure is unknown — often called “community spread” cases.
Also, the health department continued to record new positive cases and exposures in individuals associated with schools and colleges in the district.
In a news release Tuesday evening, Michele Bever, the health department executive director, said the risk dial rating for the district, which includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, seems to be balancing along the line separating the moderate (yellow) and elevated (orange) risk zones.
COVID-19 began being diagnosed in south central Nebraska in mid-March. The South Heartland risk dial, which was put into use earlier this summer, ranges from low risk (green) to severe risk (red), with yellow and orange in the middle. The district’s highest risk dial reading to date was for the week of Aug. 9-15, when it hit 2.2 in the low end of the elevated range.
Bever encouraged residents to continue to follow the level-specific recommendations that go along with the yellow and the orange risk levels.
“Testing continues to be key to slowing the spread,” she said. “People can be tested for free through TestNebraska. In our health district, TestNebraska is now available in Hastings, in addition to Superior.”
To make an appointment at a TestNebraska site, visit the TestNebraska website (testnebraska.com) to complete a short survey and to choose a time and location.
Currently, South Heartland’s neighboring health district to the west, Two Rivers, has a risk dial reading in the middle of the elevated range, whereas the Central Health District to the north and Public Health Solutions district to the east both have mid-moderate readings.
Bever said the risk dial is just one tool that can help residents know the general risk of COVID-19 spread in the health district. The COVID Risk Dial & Community Guidance for South Heartland can be found on the health department website at www.southheartlandhealth.org. The document includes recommendations for the general public and for at-risk and vulnerable individuals. It includes actions for home, at work and in public.
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on its Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.