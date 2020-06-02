The South Heartland District Health Department had no new confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, to report on Tuesday.
When the daily numbers were updated on the health department’s website Tuesday, the running tallies for the four counties in the district remained 274 for Adams, 24 for Clay, five for Webster and one for Nuckolls, for a total of 304.
To date, at least 228 of those patients have recovered. The patients known to have recovered as of the last reporting date on May 28 include 202 in Adams County (76% of the total), 18 in Clay County (75%), five in Webster County (100%) and one in Nuckolls County (100%).
Eleven patients in the district have died. All were Adams County residents.
The health district’s first positive case was announced on March 18.
Recent testing activity in the South Heartland district has included 397 tests administered in Hastings and Clay Center on May 26-27 under state auspices through the TestNebraska program, with labor provided by the Nebraska National Guard.
Positive COVID-19 tests as a percentage of the total number of tests administered last week in the district equaled 1.6%.
As of Tuesday evening, Nebraska’s statewide running tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 14,611, with a fatality count of 181.
Those numbers indicate laboratory confirmation of 266 additional cases since Monday evening, plus three additional deaths.
As of this time, every county in the Tribune’s coverage area has at least one positive case on the books. Nuckolls, Harlan and Thayer counties are the three that have recorded just one case apiece.
Thayer County was the last county to record a case. Confirmation of that case was announced on May 28. The patient, a woman in her 60s, was self-isolating at home.
