The NSAA announced Wednesday that all activity practices and competitions are suspended through May 1. The suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant. On March 16, the NAA suspended until March 30, in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with plans of re-evaluating the situation before then in case resuming activities was a possibility.
In the release, the NSAA encouraged all member schools to follow CDC, local, state, and federal health department recommendations. As information becomes available, official updates will be posted on the NSAA website — www.nsaahome.org — and the NSAA social media platforms.
As a reminder, the NSAA said member schools and student-participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution and Bylaws and activity manuals during this time.
