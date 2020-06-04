NELSON — While 4-H and FFA competition will go on, entertainment, open class entries, vendor booths and food service will not be part of the 2020 Nuckolls County Fair here, the Nuckolls County Agricultural Society announced Thursday.
The cancellations were made out of concern for public health and safety amid the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, the Ag Society said in a social media announcememnt.
The Ag Society made the decision Wednesday in coordination with the Nuckolls County 4-H Council.
Competition in both livestock and static categories will go ahead for 4-H and FFA exhibitors. The youth shows and static exhibits will not be open to the general public, however.
“Complete guidelines will be made available to 4-H youth and families as more details are decided,” the Ag Society said.
The modifications are meant to comply with the current directed health measures set by the Nebraska Governor’s Office along with recommendations from the South Heartland District Health Department and Nuckolls County Emergency Management.
In July of all other years, the Nuckolls County Fair and Rodeo draws crowds to the fairgrounds south of Nelson.
“The Nuckolls County Ag Society values the safety and health of community members and is grateful for the community’s support and patience as they navigate this situation,” the Ag Society said.
