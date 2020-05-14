A Nuckolls County man in his 50s on Wednesday gained the unwelcome distinction of being announced as his county’s first laboratory-confirmed positive case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Until Wednesday, Nuckolls County had remained without a single confirmed case of COVID-19, and was the only one of the four counties in the South Heartland public health district to have zero cases to date. The district has recorded a total of 263 confirmed cases since its first was announced on March 18.
The Nuckolls County man was among 17 newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday by the South Heartland District Health Department.
Eight of the new cases were in Adams County, and another eight were in Clay County, which to date have recorded 235 positive cases and 22 positive cases, respectively. Webster County has recorded five cases.
The new Adams County patients include four males and four females. The males include one under 20, two in their 20s, and one in his 50s. The women include one in her 30s and three in their 40s.
All of the Clay County patients are males. Two are under 20, four are in their 20s, and two are in their 40s.
Of the total number of South Heartland residents who have tested positive to date, at least 170 already have recovered. Seven patients — all Adams County residents — have died.
The health department continues to conduct contact investigations in connection with COVID-19 patients who live in the four-county district. In a news release Wednesday night, Michele Bever, the department’s executive director, said investigators have been unable to determine the origin of some of the previously confirmed cases in Clay County.
“Therefore, we are reporting today that there is community transmission of COVID-19 in Clay County. This underscores the need to continue to stay at home as much as possible and to practice social distancing and prevention everywhere we need to go,” Bever said.
The South Heartland district, along with local health districts throughout Nebraska, has been working under directed health measures issued by the state to help thwart community spread of the coronavirus infection, which can be dangerous and even deadly for some patients. Some restrictions imposed by the health measures now are being relaxed in the South Heartland district and the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District and Public Health Solutions Health District.
Meanwhile, residents of south central Nebraska are seeing increased availability of COVID-19 testing.
In her news release, Bever said South Heartland had expected additional cases to be confirmed this week following a Nebraska National Guard testing event in Hastings on Monday and Tuesday. The event was made possible by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
“We have been encouraging testing of health care workers, first responders, people who work in critical infrastructure businesses, as well as anyone experiencing symptoms or who had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19,” Bever said. “The National Guard conducted 342 tests over the past two days, which will help us understand the level of the virus in our communities.”
Bever went on to report that South Heartland recently began receiving test results for district residents taking advantage of the TestNebraska COVID-19 testing program.
TestNebraska currently is operating four testing sites across the state, including one in Grand Island.
“Individuals may go to the TestNebraska.com website to take a survey that determines their risk,” Bever said. “Those at higher risk are invited to make an appointment for a free COVID-19 test at one of the drive-through testing sites.”
Several National Guard free testing events are planned this week in the Two Rivers Public Health District, which includes Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Phelps, Buffalo, Gosper and Dawson counties. The schedule includes testing on Friday morning in Alma and on Friday afternoon in Franklin.
As of Wednesday evening, the state Department of Health and Human Services was reporting a running total of 9,075 positive COVID-19 cases to date across the state. The death toll stands at 107.
According to NDHHS, Thayer and Harlan counties were the only two counties in Tribland to remain with zero confirmed cases as of Wednesday.
