Local nonprofit organizations received more than 200 gifts in the initial week of the seventh annual Give Hastings Day campaign, which opened early this year and continues through Give Hastings Day itself on May 7.
That’s the word from Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation, which plays host to the Give Hastings Day event each year for the benefit of 91 participating nonprofits.
This year, amid all the financial and operational challenges nonprofits face in connection with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, campaign organizers decided to widen the giving window and started accepting donations on April 20 — thereby letting donors get a jump start on their generosity.
Gifts received so far have come as checks in the mail as well as online through givehastings.org. (Because of social distancing guidelines currently in place, the option of walking in donations won’t be promoted.)
Peters said he is pleased to see donors so far supporting not just their favorite organization, but multiple groups doing good work in the community.
“That statistic we’re most excited about is we’re averaging about 2.5 nonprofits supported per donor,” Peters said in a news release Monday. “Give Hastings Day has always been about more than giving to one organization. It’s about supporting a wide spectrum of organizations across the community — including those you’ve supported for years and ones that are new to you.”
Since the inception of Give Hastings Day, a prominent feature has been a “leaderboard” showing the total amount raised and amounts given to each participating organization.
The leaderboard will be back this year, but the numbers on it will remain out of view until May 7 rolls around, so everyone involved can stay in suspense and keep up their nervous energy.
“We know the leaderboard is an exciting element to Give Hastings Day,” Peters said. “In these difficult days, we wanted something fun and positive for the community to look forward to. We know people want to see totals, but for that you’ll have to wait to visit givehastings.org on May 7.”
In its first six years, Give Hastings Day brought in more than $1.9 million for nonprofit groups.
Give Hastings Day will run through 11:59 p.m. on May 7. Contributions being made by check should be made payable to the Hastings Community Foundation and mailed to the foundation at 800 W. Third St., Suite 232, Hastings, NE 68901.
