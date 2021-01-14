Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. High 34F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.