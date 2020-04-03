Residents and organizations throughout the South Heartland District Health Department’s four counties have done a good job so far following directed health measures, but dealing with COVID-19 will be a long fight.
That is how Michele Bever, South Heartland Executive Director, described handling the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, while speaking during a weekly news teleconference with other local officials on Friday.
“You have done such a great job over the last several weeks, but we need to do even better and we need to maintain these efforts for at least six more weeks,” she said.
South Heartland reported three more laboratory-confirmed cases in Adams County on Thursday, two of which are considered community transmission and one is linked to another positive case.
Initially, all of the COVID-19 testing needed public health approval. So the number of tests was limited, as well.
Now there are more test kits available, so testing has increased.
Health care providers are able to order their own tests directly and can use commercial labs for processing rather than relying on the Nebraska public health lab.
Because of that, there will be more positive cases. The health department now is tracking just positive cases.
“Now that we have more testing we’re expecting to see more positive cases,” Bever said. “So don’t be surprised as we cast our testing net wider we’ll capture more positives.”
Positive cases will especially increase with community-spread cases present, she said.
“The more we are diligent and adhering to our social distancing, the slower the spread will be,” Bever said.
She said, according to guidelines from Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, testing will occur for every hospitalized patient who is suspected of COVID-19. For outpatients, testing will occur for individuals in certain priority groups who have a clinical diagnosis or who test negative for other respiratory virus through a pre-testing that can also be tested by the public health lab.
Other testing priority groups are health care workers, public safety and first responders, nursing home residents and staff, group home residents and staff, homeless shelters and day care facilities, individuals who are at least 65 years old, and patients who have serious underlying health conditions.
Eric Barber, President and CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare, said the hospital has 10 beds in its Intensive Care Unit, five of which currently are occupied.
Mary Lanning has eight ventilators and access to another nine if needed — those other units are anesthesia machines that could be used as ventilators.
He assured the public that Mary Lanning is well prepared.
“I can tell you we are absolutely prepared for anybody who needs our help, who is stricken with this virus,” he said. “We are here to help this community through this process."
He also encouraged the public to try not to worry.
“We are here for you, and we’ve got your back,” Barber said.
He said Mary Lanning still has two patients in its Intensive Care Unit who are fighting COVID-19.
“We are continuing to monitor them very closely,” he said. “We have had several patients test negative, which is encouraging.”
No visitors at the hospital are allowed except parents of patients in the pediatric unit, one significant other for labor and delivery patients, and one support person for dependent adults in need of assistance as approved by the care team. No visitors under age 18 are allowed in the hospital except in special circumstances.
All visitors are screened at north entrance before they come in and issued a sticker that states they passed that.
Barber is hopeful Mary Lanning will not need to further restrict visitor interactions.
“We think as of now it’s adequate and will keep everybody safe and slow the spread of the virus,” he said.
Mary Lanning has devices available to be able to do virtual visits.
He thanked the Hastings-area community for its support.
“Again, I have to say thank you to everybody in this community who has responded and rallied around this hospital and has been here to help us get through this crisis,” he said. “The stories that come out of this are going to be a lot of fun to tell in retrospect. Right now we are in the middle of this and it definitely feels like we are in the middle of the storm. But this community is doing an awesome job of rallying together.”
Mayor Corey Stutte thanked those in the Hastings community who have undertaken efforts to fight COVID-19 such as by making masks.
“We’ve got a lot of entrepreneurial spirit here in Hastings, and I’m very happy to see that,” he said. “Thanks to everyone in their effort to fight COVID-19."
Speakers during the conference also spoke about stress management.
“We need as a community and as individuals and as a human race we need to feel a sense of purpose,” said Ron Pughes, Adams County Emergency Management director. Sometimes when we take away our normal routines and our schedules we lose that sense of purpose.”
That includes students who now are not in school with the cancellation of classes due to the threat of COVID-19.
“It’s imperative we recognize that and we continue to build the sense of worth within our children and our youth to make them feel a sense of purpose even though they are not in school on a daily basis,” he said
He encouraged the public to seek help, if needed. He listed South Central Behavioral Services as a resource, giving their phone number — 402-463-5684.
“You are not alone,” he said. “We are in this fight together. We are a community.”
Bever also encouraged the public to reach out for help.
“South Heartland also understands all of these changes to the way we socialize, the way we learn, the way we work, the way we play, the way we worship — all of this and the uncertainty that comes with it — can be stressful and can create anxiety,” she said. “We encourage you to reach out to others by phone and by social media or by old-fashioned letter and ask your extended family, your friends and your neighbors ‘are you ok?’ Find out what others’ needs are and how you can support them, and then follow through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.